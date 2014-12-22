Kristen Wiig And Harry Styles Got A Little Freaky To The ‘Dirty Dancing’ Soundtrack

#Kristen Wiig #ONE DIRECTION
Senior Writer
12.22.14 6 Comments

After the party is the Saturday Night Live after-party, and in the wee hours of Sunday morning, things got a little crazy and fun for SNL alum Kristen Wiig and One Direction’s Harry Styles. Now, before any of the rabid and sometimes-terrifying One Directioners start freaking out and threatening the actress, this seems to have been all in good fun. But when you hear that Wiig and Styles busted out some moves and even got a little close on top of a table while the Dirty Dancing soundtrack played, the mind tends to wander to more salacious imagery.

Alas, based on the limited footage provided by onlookers who rushed to upload videos to their Instagram accounts, we may never know what happened next for this unlikely couple. Did Styles successfully perform the lift on Wiig? Did this all begin when Styles sternly declared to Lorne Michaels that “Nobody puts Gilly in a corner”? Did things get naughty at the after-after-party, with Wiig helping Mick Jagger 2.0 out of his oversized hat, baggy gold shirt and extra small pants? Probably not, but without any proof to the contrary, it’s our job to assume they’re now having a sordid affair.

SNLol @harrystyles #kristenwiig #coolpals

A post shared by WASEEM (@waseem) on

Mr. & Mrs. Claus @harrystyles #kristenwiig

A post shared by 𝕲𝖆𝖛𝖎𝖓 𝕯𝖔𝖞𝖑𝖊 (@savethesociety) on

https://twitter.com/WW1DAlerts/status/546923830208253956

(H/T to Vulture)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kristen Wiig#ONE DIRECTION
TAGSafter partiesDIRTY DANCINGHARRY STYLESKristen Wiigone directionsaturday night live

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP