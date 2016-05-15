This KTLA Weather Reporter’s Dress Causes Viewers To Lose It, Forcing Her To Cover Up On Air

05.15.16 2 years ago 22 Comments

Liberté Chan is no stranger to putting some effort into her clothing choices during her weather reports on KTLA. The black beaded dress you see above highlighted Saturday morning’s broadcast and she’s had many more over the years.

But the black dress seems to have caused quite a stir with the viewers of KTLA 5 on Saturday morning, causing many to email their complaints into the show and causing this to happen in the middle of the weather report:

