This KTLA Weather Reporter’s Dress Causes Viewers To Lose It, Forcing Her To Cover Up On Air

Liberté Chan is no stranger to putting some effort into her clothing choices during her weather reports on KTLA. The black beaded dress you see above highlighted Saturday morning’s broadcast and she’s had many more over the years.
But the black dress seems to have caused quite a stir with the viewers of KTLA 5 on Saturday morning, causing many to email their complaints into the show and causing this to happen in the middle of the weather report:
You guys know I trend more towards the conservative traditional-values side, but this was really tacky. The dress isn’t even that revealing, and to have the disembodied hand holding out the frumpy sweater with the disembodied make voice telling her they’re getting complaints is just super awkward for all and unnecessarily embarrassing for her. She should do next week’s reports in a bikini.
It is very odd. Like why even worry about viewer complaints? And if it’s a joke, it’s a bad one.
Meanwhile, in the Middle East:
I work in broadcast TV and the topic of female meteorologists’ clothing is a constant flame war. Whether it’s people supporting or talking about how terrible their clothes are. It’s the strangest thing. An anchor could drop an fbomb live on air and the response wouldn’t come close to the number of emails and FB posts I’ve seen regarding what the female meteorologists wear.
Do not the female meteorologists wear the most flamboyant outfits in every newscast? Broadcast tv does this for the ratings. Don’t blame the viewers for being what you knew they were.
I doubt too many men complained. I’m picturing fat, jealous housewives.
Yep. If nothing else this should show the network that they have a lot of middle-aged female viewers
Never underestimate the derpiness of white knights. . .
….I don’t…wha? This is strange for many reasons. I don’t understand anyone’s actions/reasoning. Why did people have an issue with the dress? Furthermore, who cares if they did, unless there was some FCC standards-type issue? We be some crazy, looking-to-be-outraged people these days.
People are the fucking worst.
Seriously. Have these people never been to the beach? or a public pool where people are wearing swimsuits?
Interesting how they never say ANYTHING about the lady anchors on fox news who’s dresses are so short they’re practically sitting on their bare asses lol.
when was that? 2001?
This is how it begins guys, the war against boners.
Networks had the foot of the FCC on their neck for a long time. They get shook up when a small minority of their viewers complain in unison. This is the America that we’ve been living in since the early 90s. I figure these folks have been getting complaints about this beautiful woman for awhile and this was planned to shame their viewers. Well played.
And now to cleanse the palette, here’s the news in other parts of the world where people still have a sense of humor: [www.youtube.com]
Karl is the fucking man. God bless the man who compiles the funny bits channel
Allow me to translate:
“A lot of emails” = three, two of which were from the same person
Some insight from a morning DJ who used to work for that network said this morning that this particular anchor man enjoys being a jerk. So he may have seen a couple emails as excuse enough to do this.
We all know anyone professional would let her finish and then tell her off-air.
I don’t get it. were there a lot of fundamentalist viewers of one particular persuasion? People were offended by her shoulders? What am I missing?
It’s fairly obvious that this was a joke that she was in on. The show is very light-hearted and they tease one another all the time. This wasn’t a serious evening news program, it’s a zany morning show. If someone actually complained about that (fairly conservative, though out of place) dress, they’re an idiot. But everyone offended by the gag is much, much dumber and a much, much bigger problem to society (being conservative vs. being incapable of getting a joke).