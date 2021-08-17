To most people, an invitation to Barack Obama’s birthday party would be a life highlight. To Larry David, it was a nuisance.

The Curb Your Enthusiasm creator was invited then disinvited to the former-president’s potential-superspreader birthday bash after the guest list was slimmed down to “only family and close friends.” David was happy to be left off, however, because he assumed he would have to perform at the birthday party. He went “into a tailspin,” according to the New York Times, “trying to think of what routine he could come up with in three days.”

But then David spoke to Obama’s assistant:

“I was pretty glum when I finally called back his assistant,” David said in an email. “When he told me I was eighty-sixed from the party, I was so relieved, I screamed, ‘Thank you! Thank you!’ He must have thought I was insane. Then I hung up the phone, poured myself a drink, and finished my crossword puzzle.”

That’s good advice from Larry. Have you spent the last five hours yelling at a robot when all you want to do is cancel your cable service? Hang up the phone, pour yourself a drink, and finish your crossword puzzle. This applies to all kinds of scenarios, not only when the former-president crosses you off the guest list for his birthday party (relatable).

(Via the New York Times)