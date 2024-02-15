Because Curb Your Enthusiasm is practically biographical, you probably won’t be surprised to know that Larry David hates being asked to take a selfie to the point where he’s developed a trick to get out of them. While most people would just say, “Hey, no thanks,” David revealed to Conan O’Brien how he found a way to avoid both the awkwardness of saying “no” and not having to take the picture.

“I tried something new,” David told O’Brien on his podcast via The Hollywood Reporter. “I said, ‘You know what? I can’t take pictures outside. There’s people, I can’t take pictures outside.’ And then when I was inside, I would say, ‘You know what? I can’t take pictures inside.'”

There’s just one small problem with David’s plan. He can’t stop cracking up whenever he tries to use it on his latest victim.

“It started out okay, and then I sort of couldn’t get through it without laughing,” David admitted, which definitely tracks. Earlier in the episode, Conan asked Larry about an old opening stand-up bit the Curb creator would use to test out crowds back in the day, and David couldn’t stop laughing just thinking about it. He could barely talk at one point, that’s how much he cracked himself up.

You can see Larry reveal his selfie trick to Conan at the 7:30 mark below:

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)