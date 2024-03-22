Larry David probably doesn’t care about your fantasy football team or hearing about your dreams. And he definitely doesn’t care about your March Madness bracket.

The Curb Your Enthusiasm creator dropped by The Rich Eisen Show on Thursday where he discussed the NCAA Tournament. “You know what, can I make an admission here?” he said, according to the New York Post. “This tournament, how much can I follow in sports? I’m supposed to know who’s on Drake? I mean, this is crazy. Crazy! Valparaiso? I know names on Valparaiso? This is insane! I don’t know anything. Maybe I’ll watch the semifinal, but that’s it. What can I do? I’ve got the Rangers, I’ve got the Knicks; I can’t follow all these teams. How do people do it? How do they do it?”

At least you don’t have the Mets, Larry. Believe me.

This year’s March madness had a little Seinfeld flare thanks to Long Beach State firing head coach Dan Monson to “inspire” players before being knocked out of the tournament on Thursday by Arizona. Eisen compared coaching Long Beach State in the NCAA Tournament after his termination by the school’s athletic director to a real-life Seinfeld episode. It took a few moments for David to fully comprehend the situation, and he compared it to the time that David quit SNL and tried to go back the next day like nothing ever happened.

“I quit,” David explained. “And then I came back on Monday morning and pretended it never happened. That was my neighbor Kramer’s [idea], the real Kramer. You know what? I thought it could work. I thought it was a great idea. I thought I had nothing to lose.” Here’s the clip:

If anyone wonders if Larry David fills out a bracket, wonder no more. An emphatic response herein: ⬇️pic.twitter.com/a7D5ODhlBZ — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) March 21, 2024

You can watch Larry’s full interview above.

