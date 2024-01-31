Larry David Named His Favorite Episode Of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’

Larry David‘s favorite episode of Seinfeld is “The Contest,” but what about Curb Your Enthusiasm? Maybe “The Doll” (the one with the most uncomfortable ending in the show’s history), or the introduction of Leon Black in “The Anonymous Donor,” or maybe the Seinfeld reunion in the season seven finale. All great options, but at the premiere of the 12th and final season of the HBO comedy, David told Variety his favorite: “Palestinian Chicken.”

The season eight episode, directed by Robert B. Weide and written by David, Alec Berg, David Mandel, and Jeff Schaffer, has Larry becoming obsessed with a Palestinian restaurant — and a gorgeous Palestinian woman who works there — that’s next to a Jewish deli. “This would be a fantastic place for Jews who are cheating on their spouses to come to,” he tells his buddy Jeff at one point. “Because no Jews ever come here. They’d be so safe.”

“Palestinian Chicken” ends with Larry torn between his religion (and his friends) and his love of chicken and women who offer to have threesomes with her and her sister. The episode is also the origin of this meme. That’s probably not why it’s Larry’s favorite, but it doesn’t hurt.

Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 premieres on February 4.