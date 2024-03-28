Hacks, which deftly closes the comedy generation gap, will soon return for its third season, in which Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder are joined by frisky Christina Hendricks. The season has seen its fair share of delays following not only a medical emergency but also Hollywood largely going on strike for six months. Now, the show must go on, and Deadline visited with the cast ahead of the show’s May return.

These interviews went down on location, which brings up an interesting tidbit, given that the show is primarily set in Las Vegas, other than tidbits in Los Angeles and despite the road trip of the second season. How much of the show is actually filmed in Vegas? Well, until this upcoming season, not too terribly much. At least, not the parts that included Jean Smart’s comedienne extraordinaire, as she told Deadline:

Spirits are high this night in Vegas, one of only two or three for the cast and crew this entire season. The show predominantly shoots in LA, and has only completed a couple of days of location shooting in Sin City since the show first began. “This is the first time I’ve shot a single frame of the show in Vegas,” says Smart.

For real? Yes. Einbinder’s character is shown in casinos and such, but it doesn’t appear that she spends too much time in Vegas, either. As she related to Deadline, “I was here for a trip a couple of days between Seasons 2 and 3, and I remember a Blackjack dealer telling me she couldn’t believe we didn’t shoot more of the show here.”

Fortunately, Hacks is not greenscreen-ing it — because that would be bizarre, even for the chainsaw scene — but that’s movie TV magic, y’all.

Hacks returns (with Jean Smart actually in Vegas) on May 2.

