The Taylor Sheridan universe is expanding beyond your wildest and most rustic cowboy dreams. Lawmen: Bass Reeves is the latest Western drama produced by the Yellowstone creator, though this time, it’s a real story being brought to the screen, created by Chad Feehan.

Lawmen tells the story of Bass Reeves, one of the first Black U.S. Marshals, and his various internal and external struggles with the intense job. The show stars David Oyelowo as the title character, alongside Donald Sutherland, Dennis Quaid, Forrest Goodluck, Barry Pepper, Grantham Coleman, Demi Singleton, and Lauren E. Banks. Here is the official synopsis:

From Executive Producers Taylor Sheridan and David Oyelowo comes the untold story of the most legendary lawman in the Old West: Bass Reeves. Lawmen: Bass Reeves, follows the journey of Reeves (Oyelowo) and his rise from enslavement to law enforcement as the first Black U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi. Despite arresting over 3,000 outlaws during the course of his career, the weight of the badge was heavy, and he wrestled with its moral and spiritual cost to his beloved family.

Sheridan is producing the series, as he has been busy working on various Yellowstone-related properties, along with the three (or four? maybe five?) other projects in the works. The man sure loves working with cowboy boots.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves will debut on Paramount+ on November 5th. Check out the trailer above.