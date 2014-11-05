Lena Dunham Might Sue The Conservative Website That Called Her A Child Molester

For someone as presumptively savvy as Lena Dunham is, this is a surprising move. The Girls star has decided to get her attorneys involved in what is basically a stupid Internet fight.
As all of you must know if you have opened up the Internet this week, the conservative website Truth Revolt published a story a few days ago that interpreted a couple of passages in Lena Dunham’s memoir, Not That Kind of Girl, in such a way as to suggest that Dunham sexually abused her little sister. Those allegations were picked up by Drudge Report and went viral, and they gained even more traction in part because Dunham went on a “rage spiral” on Twitter and drew a lot of attention to herself.
Now Dunham has gotten her attorneys involved, and she’s demanding that the website apologize for the story, which is ridiculous because a legally compelled apology means absolutely nothing. But according to a four-page letter obtained by THR, Dunham’s attorneys also threatened to sue Truth Revolt for “millions of dollars” for “fabricating” a story that “riducules” Dunham and “injures her occupation.”
Talk-show host Ben Shapiro, who runs Truth Revolt, is refusing to back down, as he wrote in response on the website:
“We refuse to withdraw our story or apologize for running it, because quoting a woman’s book does not constitute a ‘false’ story, even if she is a prominent actress and left-wing activist,” Shapiro wrote. “Lena Dunham may not like our interpretation of her book, but unfortunately for her and her attorneys, she wrote that book — and the First Amendment covers a good deal of material she may not like.”
Legally speaking, he’s not wrong. Truth Revolt didn’t make anything up*, so much as they just interpreted Dunham’s own words in a way that she didn’t appreciate. This ploy by Dunham doesn’t really make the situation go away, either, it just draws more attention to herself, which might be the whole point.
*Truth Revolt originally misquoted the memoir in their original post, saying Lena was 17 instead of 7. They later updated and corrected the post.
Maybe the little sister was the predator…..
She should probably sue the editor that allowed her to publish a book in which she compares herself to a sexual predator.
Yeah, this is going to be a tough one to win considering she self-identifies as what they claimed she was in the book.
She might consider letting a few thoughts go unexpressed.
Monkeys might fly out of her butt too. The flying monkeys are more likely than her suing a website.
I can’t think of another issue where both sides have pretty understandable points on a topic that nobody wants to hear about.
Someone should have told her, long ago, that the world doesn’t need to hear everything she’s ever done, thought, or thought about doing.
I am sure she was raised to believe that her every thought and opinion are valid and worthy of expressing
then dont play with your sister’s vagina?
You don’t understand nuance apparently. She didn’t “play” with her vagina. She merely spread apart the opening and inserted stones inside the vagina. You know, for yuks. It wasn’t “sexual” in that she didn’t derive any sexual pleasure from it, until perhaps years later when she bribed her sister to make out with her while she masturbated. How do you not understand this?
She didn’t insert stones in her sister’s vagina? You conservatives are really, really bad at reading.
I think it’s obvious what had happen…
“Do we all have uteruses?” I asked my mother when I was seven.
“Yes,” she told me. “We’re born with them, and with all our eggs, but they start out very small. And they aren’t ready to make babies until we’re older.” I look at my sister, now a slim, tough one-year-old, and at her tiny belly. I imagined her eggs inside her, like the sack of spider eggs in Charlotte’s Web, and her uterus, the size of a thimble.
“Does her vagina look like mine?”
“I guess so,” my mother said. “Just smaller.”
One day, as I sat in our driveway in Long Island playing with blocks and buckets, my curiosity got the best of me. Grace was sitting up, babbling and smiling, and I leaned down between her legs and carefully spread open her vagina. She didn’t resist and when I saw what was inside I shrieked.
My mother came running. “Mama, Mama! Grace has something in there!”
My mother didn’t bother asking why I had opened Grace’s vagina. This was within the spectrum of things I did.
I just wish that she would go away. She is supremely unlikable.
What boggles my mind is that her book has been out for well over a month and no other writer or website that read and reviewed her book saw that passage and was like, “wow, that’s super fucked up, other people should know about this.”
Ha. This deserves Shirley’s literally two full minutes of laughter: [youtu.be]
I mean, fuck, Tarantino couldn’t sue a website for PUBLISHING a leaked copy of his script. How the holy-tort-fuck is she going to change the first amendment. Or stop people from having an interpretation of her calling herself a sexual predator when she opens her little sister’s vagina.
Dunham’s got rocks in her head/vagina.
How dare that website quote passages from her own book and have a take on them!? What nerve!
So some review of material in your book is “damaging to your occupation,” but the excerpt quoted verbatim from said book is…what…good for your career? Fuck off you self indulgent pedderass.