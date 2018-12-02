Leslie Jones Swore Off Sex In Her Latest ‘SNL’ Rant

12.02.18 41 mins ago

Weekend Update has been dominated by Pete Davidson for most of this season, and why not? He gets headlines, keeping SNL relevant. And besides, Davidson can really only play himself in self-deprecating confessionals, and that’s the only place those would fit. So it was a delight to see the return of one of the great Weekend Update monologuists: Leslie Jones.

Wearing a shirt with the word “sex” in a circle with a line running through it, Jones came to talk about how she’s sure she’s too old for casual hook-ups. “My sex days is over!” she shouted. “I’m 51. No one wants to have sex with an old b*tch.”

Jones said she peaked between the ages of 19 to 35, claiming her signature move involved her knees. Well, her knees are going, and so is the rest of her body. She can’t compete with the young. “You think I can twerk? I’m sitting on a hemorrhoid donut as we speak!”

Around The Web

TOPICS#SNL
TAGSLESLIE JONESSNL

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: Zoee, Lukka, And More Bandcamp Albums From November

Crate-Digging: Zoee, Lukka, And More Bandcamp Albums From November

11.30.18 1 day ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Earl Sweatshirt, The 1975, And Meek Mill

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Earl Sweatshirt, The 1975, And Meek Mill

11.30.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.27.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.26.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.26.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Dipset, Rita Ora and 0PN

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Dipset, Rita Ora and 0PN

11.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP