Let’s All Watch Tatiana Maslany Sing ‘Sugar, Sugar’ To Tatiana Maslany

We (read: the entire world) don’t talk nearly enough about Orphan Black, and for that, I’m sorry. But if you’re behind or haven’t started watching yet, you should — I was worried that the show wouldn’t be able to maintain the same breakneck, WTF pace that it had in season one, but the writers have pulled it off, and this season might be even better. Why? Because a few episodes ago, one Tatiana Maslany sang an Archies song to another Tatiana Maslany. This should be her Emmy submission reel.
And every Outstanding Actress nominee should be a different Tatiana clone. (Except Rachel. Rachel kind of sucks. That slot can go to Keri Russell.)
I wanted that whole episode to just be Helena and Sarah on a road trip together.
Or Alison and Felix forever.
Oh, Helena, you are a treasure. A crazy, crazy treasure.
this scene was delightful
All the Genies! Gemenis? Whatever it is now.
This scene made me realize how much I buy into Tatiana Maslany playing so many different characters… not just because she’s talented enough to do it, but because the way they shoot/cut/splice all the scenes together is so seamless and well done that you are never really have time to doubt that you’re really watching multiple characters. Good stuff.
Yeah, I was completely expecting to keep thinking to myself, “Hey, she’s talking to herself,” but you don’t even think of them as being played by the same actress.
Or on those rare occasions when you do, something completely bonkers happens and you forget all about it for a while.
I just realized in the last episode that Cal is the new Dario.
I only happened to notice when I looked at the IMDB page. I didn’t recognize him at all.
seeeestraaaaas