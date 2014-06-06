Let’s All Watch Tatiana Maslany Sing ‘Sugar, Sugar’ To Tatiana Maslany

Senior Pop Culture Editor
06.06.14 11 Comments

We (read: the entire world) don’t talk nearly enough about Orphan Black, and for that, I’m sorry. But if you’re behind or haven’t started watching yet, you should — I was worried that the show wouldn’t be able to maintain the same breakneck, WTF pace that it had in season one, but the writers have pulled it off, and this season might be even better. Why? Because a few episodes ago, one Tatiana Maslany sang an Archies song to another Tatiana Maslany. This should be her Emmy submission reel.

And every Outstanding Actress nominee should be a different Tatiana clone. (Except Rachel. Rachel kind of sucks. That slot can go to Keri Russell.)

