Let’s Liveblog Monday’s Geeky TV: ‘Gotham’ Has Killer Monks Now

On another show, last week’s cliffhanger would be nothing short of insane. A bunch of monks arrive in Gotham City and stab the hell out of a security guard to… uh… to… Well, we guess it was mostly just because that’s what you do on Gotham.

Tonight’s episode is especially promising and over the top even by this show’s standards. Theo Galavan manages to get out of prison, possibly because Gordon spent all of last episode shooting people instead of doing his job, and rallies his monk buddies to kidnap Bruce and basically wreak havoc across the city.

That said, there are a few loose ends that might turn themselves into a noose for Galavan, not the least of which is the fact that Penguin and Riddler have become buddies. And the Penguin has even more reason to want Galavan dead than most people, what with that whole “killed his mom and shot him” thing that happened this season. Some people just hold grudges, you know?

This is building up to a “fall finale” next week, so we assume that whatever the show has in the works will end on a cliffhanger. But hey, it’s got at least some Bullock in it, so that’s always a plus. We’ll see just how much Bullock tonight at 8 p.m. EST. Join us, won’t you?