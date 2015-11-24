Let’s Liveblog Monday’s Geeky TV: ‘Gotham’ Has Killer Monks Now

On another show, last week’s cliffhanger would be nothing short of insane. A bunch of monks arrive in Gotham City and stab the hell out of a security guard to… uh… to… Well, we guess it was mostly just because that’s what you do on Gotham.
Tonight’s episode is especially promising and over the top even by this show’s standards. Theo Galavan manages to get out of prison, possibly because Gordon spent all of last episode shooting people instead of doing his job, and rallies his monk buddies to kidnap Bruce and basically wreak havoc across the city.
That said, there are a few loose ends that might turn themselves into a noose for Galavan, not the least of which is the fact that Penguin and Riddler have become buddies. And the Penguin has even more reason to want Galavan dead than most people, what with that whole “killed his mom and shot him” thing that happened this season. Some people just hold grudges, you know?
This is building up to a “fall finale” next week, so we assume that whatever the show has in the works will end on a cliffhanger. But hey, it’s got at least some Bullock in it, so that’s always a plus. We’ll see just how much Bullock tonight at 8 p.m. EST. Join us, won’t you?
Oh boy next week looks juicy. Season 1 was a near flop but the removal of Fish and the embracing the camp and just running with it has really made it a fun little show.
Freeze??
Yeah, they’re not killing Bruce.
I want Penguin to meet Bruce.
Welp, I guess that uses up Gordons favor.
Into The Gothamlands
i want penguin to just drive a car straight through all of them
I was kinda hoping Jim was wearing a wire
James Frain has moves.
Before I kill you I’ll tell you my entire plan Mr. Bond.
Seriously? Galavan’s gonna monologue? You never monologue. You cut his throat and run.
Wait, is Penguin going to crash Galavan’s blood ritual?
i hope
You chose… poorly.
Bruce is stepping up his game with the ladies.
I kinda expect him to flop on the couch to “Today Was A Good Day.”
I’ll give Gotham this, BOY do they ever nail the dynamic between Batman and Catwoman.
Well I checked the one room in the mansion. He must not be here.
HA
Bruce couldn’t have looped Alfred in on his plan?
I feel like that would have been a twist if the promo hadn’t given it away.
Does he get to resume his job as Mayor?
bad ass alfred is badass and needs his own spinoff
@BurnsyFan66 They were pretty evenly matched.
@Dan Seitz no way, my girl beat his butt! He ran away like a whimp.
He’s basically indestructible at this point.
Throw acid in his face!!!!
Best Fight scene of the season.
Man, Alfred sure likes to smack women around! Just like my stepdad.
Wow. Am I really watching this fight? This is awesome.
By the way, this was a very clever bottle episode.
Gordon, what the HELL are you doing?
I’m kinda bummed we haven’t seen Whipboobs this episode :(
Ask and ye shall receive.
YAY!!!!!!!!
She’s probably showing up in the finale.
Meanwhile Alfred is still waiting to pickup Bruce at the school.
Alfred is beating the shit out of hall monitors right now.
The only thing that would have made that whole reveal even better would have been if Bruce came back into the room in the tactical neck.
Oh, we can dream.
Oh man, Bruce got a lot cooler in about 20 minutes
This is, easily, the best episode they’ve given him.
Bruce walks away singing some Lily Allen.
NOW KISS
Cue Mordecai and Rigby with an OOOOOOOOOOO
Sam Malone.. it was Ted Danson!
Bruce will be like Sawyer from Lost and take the name of the man who killed his parents.
Bah, beat me to it.
Matches?
Batman’s alias when he’s a criminal is “Matches” Malone, FYI.
I was thinking Moses Malone. Is that someone??
I’m kinda loving this interrogation scene.
She’s just misunderstood. I think in the comics, she’s a good guy.
@BurnsyFan66 Well, she IS a villain.
Me too! Torturing young girls is FUN.
Oh, man, if this is a ploy by Bruce, boy is it vicious.
Actually, “we” were right. and when I say we, I mean me.
damn you were right
i’m guessing alfred
Brought a knife to a fist fight.
did they stumble into an assassins creed game?
That’d be great.
OK, Bullock slamming a dude through a brick column is kinda badass.
That might be favorite Bullock line of the year
Gotham sewers are… a bit low tech, huh?
Please give us a Killer Croc cameo.
Something about Gotham makes a child getting brutally slapped actually hilarious, Chibbs and Alfred should get together and compare notes
It helps that Bruce is kinda annoying.
I love that Wayne Enterprises’ evil plan and Galavan collided and screwed both up.
It’s all set up by Bruce!
No, you listen! Bruce set up this show to find out what Silver knows. Bullock had a role in killing the Waynes. AND when they come back from fall break, a new character will join the show. Her name is Victoria Vale and she works for the school newspaper.
I’m thinking the same thing, and if that is the case, holy . Alfred should be proud.
Possible, but he’s not quite that cold yet. Not out of the realm of possibility Alfred’s behind it though.
Bruce is all like “No, I’m not threatened by you because my legal guardian slaps me harder than you.”
what did people think of of jessica jones? it needed more anal and less lesbian lawyer drama
@Sheriff Bart oooh got me brah
i liked it. dd was better. it felt more drama and less superhero. and i already loathe the think pieces
It was awesome. And I’m glad it didn’t have terrible taste in humor, like you.
I’m half way through. It’s more Veronica Mars than Daredevil. It needs more fights and less brooding.
I thought it was outstanding, David Tennant was brilliant
+1
It’s great!
That would be hilarious if that was Penguin’s entire appearance for the hour.
we get a one off comic based on his day
Bets that Selina gets Alfred to wreck shop?
It will be glorious
Lee is like “Uh, you’re creepy, but I feel bad not comforting you.”