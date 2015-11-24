Let’s Liveblog Monday’s Geeky TV: ‘Gotham’ Has Killer Monks Now

#Gotham #DC Comics
Senior Contributor
11.23.15 135 Comments

On another show, last week’s cliffhanger would be nothing short of insane. A bunch of monks arrive in Gotham City and stab the hell out of a security guard to… uh… to… Well, we guess it was mostly just because that’s what you do on Gotham.

Tonight’s episode is especially promising and over the top even by this show’s standards. Theo Galavan manages to get out of prison, possibly because Gordon spent all of last episode shooting people instead of doing his job, and rallies his monk buddies to kidnap Bruce and basically wreak havoc across the city.

That said, there are a few loose ends that might turn themselves into a noose for Galavan, not the least of which is the fact that Penguin and Riddler have become buddies. And the Penguin has even more reason to want Galavan dead than most people, what with that whole “killed his mom and shot him” thing that happened this season. Some people just hold grudges, you know?

This is building up to a “fall finale” next week, so we assume that whatever the show has in the works will end on a cliffhanger. But hey, it’s got at least some Bullock in it, so that’s always a plus. We’ll see just how much Bullock tonight at 8 p.m. EST. Join us, won’t you?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Gotham#DC Comics
TAGSDC COMICSgothamliveblogs

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP