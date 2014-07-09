Let’s Take A Moment To Honor The Shows We Know The Emmys Won’t Ever Celebrate

The problem with TV these days is that there are just too many good shows and actors. Okay, that’s not entirely accurate. The problem is that there are too many people with too many different definitions of the word “good” and there are only so many Emmy categories and nominations to go around, all while a specific group of people gets to choose them. It’s not an inevitability as much as it’s a routine for a lot of our favorite shows and actors to be overlooked for the Emmy nominations each year, and when this year’s crop is announced tomorrow, there’ll be plenty of us shaking our nerd fists in rage over the so-called snubs of our favorite programs.
Let’s face it, tomorrow’s nominees and the eventual Emmy ceremony will be mostly predictable – everyone from Modern Family will be nominated for something, some of them will win and the show will take home Outstanding Comedy Series, thus assuring another season of family vacations, while True Detective will clean up in most of the Drama categories. Of course, Veep or Louie could steal the Comedy honors and Breaking Bad’s finale could upend HBO’s hopes, but that’s all still within the realm of what we expect.
What I and many others would love to see is a total shakeup and some recognition of television’s lesser-celebrated quality programs, and maybe even some shows that just outright suck, to liven things up a little. After all, the Emmys are a TV cool kids table, always reminding everyone how rad the popular kids are while barely recognizing the shy but brilliant kids who sit by themselves at lunch. I agreed with a lot of my colleague Josh Kurp’s ideas for how the Emmys would look if the Internet chose the nominees and winners, but in the dictatorship of my mind, the Emmys should look a little more like this…
The show would open with a live performance from Nelson, as the brothers would play an acoustic set of the year’s most popular TV theme songs, before being joined by the entire band for “Love and Affection,” which would cause the entire crowd to sing along, because everyone knows the words to the greatest song ever written. Then, hosts Neil Patrick Harris and Kate Upton would come out and admit that it’s impossible to top that opening number, but there are still plenty of awards to give out, so the show must go on.
First up, Hollywood’s hottest new couple, Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello, would come out to honor True Detective, Breaking Bad, Game of Thrones, The Good Wife and some other drama shows that have huge ratings and critical acclaim, as well as Modern Family, Big Bang Theory, Glee, Veep and whatever other comedies and characters are typically represented at the Emmys. The cast of Orange is the New Black would stand up and someone would shout, “You’re not a comedy!” Jim Parsons would try to speak and someone, probably me, throws a shoe at him and the cut-off music plays. Matthew McConaughey then takes the stage to accept his award for the Outstanding Person on TV This Year, and he reveals that not only will he be starring in the Magic Mike Broadway musical to get his Tony, but he’ll be releasing a spoken word album to lock up his Grammy and EGOT. “Now on with the rest of the awards,” NPH would say while Kate Upton continues her trampoline work.
Outstanding Series on NBC That Amazingly Wasn’t Canceled – The Blacklist
This show is pretty awesome, and it’s almost entirely because of James Spader’s performance as Raymond Reddington, as he was nominated for a Golden Globe earlier this year. I think that Spader will make it into the Emmy nominations, but he won’t stand a chance against McConaughey and Bryan Cranston’s last run as Walter White. Still, someone should high five Spader and tell him that The Blacklist rules, even if Lizzy’s emotional range is narrow like a sidewalk crack.
Outstanding Achievement in Convincing People to Keep Enrolling in Law School Because Being a Lawyer is Nothing but Awesome, Cool Shouting – Suits
I’ve watched a few episodes of Suits but haven’t gotten into it, but I know a bunch of people who love it. USA should have its own awards ceremony just for its own shows, because some of them don’t even feel like real shows. And what’s the deal with that new one, Satisfaction? It looks like softcore porn, which is cool, I guess, but on USA? I guess it could work if it’s like Silk Stockings. Remember that one? The Emmys should give that a Lifetime Achievement Award at some point.
I re-watched a few episodes of Review last night because there’s nothing on TV, so why not. Not only was it brilliant the first time, but it’s highly re-watchable too! It’s the best, Andy Daly should wind everything for it! ALL THE AWARDS TO REVIEW!
I’m off eating 30 pancakes.
I didn’t think it was funny the first time. The second time I was crying. Strange how that works.
My favorite line is a throw away from the 2nd or 3rd episode in which his assistance says, “Here’s a tweet from Seattle, Washington, D.C.” It makes me laugh every single time I say it to someone… most of them think I’m crazy.
Review is amazing.
@ Darkest Timeline Zach Morris … I may get flamed, but I no longer think ‘Evil Dead Bruce Campbell’ is the best Bruce Campbell.
So true about Agents of SHIELD.
Simmons>Skye. I will fight all of you on this!
You had me at Rachel Bilson
Except Justified sucked last year. Just terrible. The year before wasn’t great either.
I personally liked last season a fair amount, except for, of course, the Ava plotline, and the guy that played Darryl was fucking awful. In my opinion, it still had some really good aspects to it.
Justified and Archer weren’t quite as good as in seasons past. Most of that has to do with the fact that they set the bar so high right off the bat.
I wouldn’t say “sucked”. I was really geeked for Justified to take the crown as Best Drama on TV once Breaking Bad was gone (I personally loved season 4) but True Detective snatched that away. And then Rick and Morty was funnier than Archer.
The only good thing about Modern Family is that Ariel Winter and Sofia Vergara have big tits.
How did “Outstanding Series on NBC That Amazingly Wasn’t Canceled” not go to Hannibal? F’ing academy.
I gave up on The Following after the brought back Carroll in the Season 2 premiere. Awful show…
And I am gonna get shit on for this, but I cannot stand H Jon Benjamin’s voice. Which is why I don’t watch Archer, or Bob’s Burgers. Yes, I am the antichrist.
We watch The Following (though I think the term is "hate-watch") and I can confirm that this proposed category is 1000% accurate. This show has now reset my low bar for watdafuq-ness. Now that Under the Dome is back on, it's going to be a race to the bottom to see which season 2 ends up being more stupid. Not sure why I am doing this to myself…if I figure it out I'll let you guys know.

On the other hand, I will start watching Archer AND Review as they both sound lovely.
On the other hand, I will start watching Archer AND Review as they both sound lovely.
Ooh, good idea! Joe Carrol is force-fucked by aliens through the dome so he shows up all pissed-off and bleeding from the butt. He then goes on an insanely incompetent low-talking slow-killing spree of that dipshit mayor and his deeply closeted son then those annoying kids. Barbie catches up with him as he goes back to dead-rape themayor and bashes his flat head to sponge-pudding to stop him from doing that bullshit whisper talk/rant. Barbie then drinks about 2 gallons of vodka and dies while puking into his own lap. -fade to black-
I’m so jealous that you get to experience Archer for the first time.
Is the Following worse than True Blood? I just started watching True Blood and it’s amazingly bad, I can’t get enough.
@Mancy
True Blood is fun dumb, but The Following and Under the Dome are just… throw things, pull out hair dumb.
Actor or actress on a previously canceled show that deserves and Emmy for Best Fucking Character of the Past 10 Years on and Drama or Comedy: John Noble – Fringe.
Applause.
I can’t wait for Charlie Day’s speech
I just want to see how they get it onto a TelePrompTer
I’ve done the research Burnsy in a lab I like to call ‘the bar’ and we can officially bump your Scandal theorem up to the “Law Of Scandalicity”.
Once I utilize my awesome ice breakers like (act really serious) “can I ask you a VERY personal question? …what’s your name?” or the infamous “what’s your sign? …oh, (blank) I can’t deal with a (blank) right now, sorry” and walk away (that’s my neg); I eventually end up going to the well – whats your favoritest TV show ever?
8 times out of 10, it’s Scandal.
It happened so often, that I binge watched the show and scientific research aside, its an awesome show in the most RADiculous way possible.
Now, if you find a girl who likes Scandal, I guarantee she’s DTC (down to cuddle). Throw in a few variables like Fireball shots, wine back at the crib (Scandal girls love wine), fake sob story about how you were adopted and nobody loved you… and you’ll get LAID!
Scandal will get you in. The rest is up to you.
Not doubting you. In fact I’ve seen this work. However, there must be some sort of inversion period or Danger Guerrero would have drowned in pussy by now.
Come on Marty! …don’t be such a Biff!
Uganda. Somalia. The Congo. Afghanistan. Downtown Detroit.
What do they all have in common? …kids with guns. They are armed, loyal, and relentless to their cause. But in the heat of the battle, facing a heavily gaurded opponent, are they trained enough to know how to kill? Answer: No. Some of the heaviest losses in these wars are child soldiers.
Your boy Danger? Make no mistake, he’s in this Scandal War… but he’s a kid with a gun. Scandal knowledge is probably the greatest weapon to sneak into the bar. But unless you know how to use it, you’re just fuckin cannon fodder.
Believe that… and two coats next time!
Scandal reminded me of Dawson’s Creek – Washington, DC. So much dialogue that no one is capable of using all the time.
LOVE JUDITH LIGHT! Saw her play a druggie on Broadway :)
Love it or list it is the worst and I can’t help but watch it…. There is always something wrong with the house, the budget is never enough. But I would love to work on that show…
I’ve tried to watch and enjoy Sunny, but I just can’t. This is probably an unfair comparison, but the show reminds me of Michael Bay films. It’s just so obnoxious and in your face that I can’t enjoy it. It feels like someone yelling a joke in my face and expecting me to laugh. (Day’s voice is just the worst)
It would make me so happy if Justified won all the Emmys but maybe next year because Bryan Cranston has to win this year. In fact, can we just give Breaking Bad all the Emmys this year, and give Justified all the Emmys next year?
…… man, fuck you.
Always Sunny is a show you had to get into during the first season… Then you understand their delightful downward spiral as human beings.
@ Tilly109 The Jihad tape is what hooked me in the beginning.
Charlie Day and Kevin Haet in a reboot of Lethal Weapon. Holy Shit! SHUT UP AND TAKE ALL MY DAMN MONEY!!!
Venture Brothers
Christina Hendricks can kiss her ass (Because we’ve actually seen Kat’s titties).
Archer did get nominated for an Emmy this year
Season 3 of the Following will involve Ryan traveling to Washington and discovering that the President and the Joints Chief’s of Staff are all part of Joe’s cult.
Review is hilarious but Nathan For You is better