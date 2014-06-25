Lifetime’s Unauthorized ‘Saved By The Bell’ Movie Has Found Its Mr. Belding

Last week we brought you the news that Lifetime is making an original movie titled The Unauthorized Saved by the Bell Story that will (a) delve into the scandalous off-camera lives of the show’s stars, and (b) feature just a sad, pitiful attempt at recreating Zack Morris’s trademark hair. Most of the cast was introduced when the announcement was made, but now we have an answer to the most pressing remaining question:
Whyyyyyyyy? Who will play Mr. Belding himself, Dennis Haskins?
Via Mashable:
Mashable has learned that Ken Tremblett, whose credits include bit parts on Almost Human and Psych, will portray Dennis Haskins, the actor who played authoritative Bayside High School principal Richard Belding on the show, in The Unauthorized Saved by the Bell Story.
Why they cast another actor when they could have probably gotten Haskins to play himself in this stupid thing (he has a history with unauthorized Saved by the Bell productions, after all), I will never understand. Nor will I understand why Tremblett decided to share the smallest cast photo ever on his Twitter, when he presumably had access to a clearer, more professional one. But whatever, here he is as a trooper on the CW’s Supernatural. “Hey hey hey, what is going on here?” indeed.
Next question remaining: Will that biker chick Tori from those weird “after graduation, butt still in HS, but before college, but without Kelly or Jessie” episodes be in it?
“Why they cast another actor when they could have probably gotten Haskins to play himself in this stupid thing (he has a history with unauthorized Saved by the Bell productions, after all), I will never understand.”
Possibly because Dennis Haskins’s head is now about the same size and shape as a pumpkin and would scare all of the other actors.
However, this didn’t stop Haskins–when he heard the news–from saying “Hey hey hey, what is going on here?”
I’m still holding out hope that Dennis Haskins will play Mr. Belding’s younger, cooler brother Rod. I think he could pull it off.
I met Dennis Haskins when I was in college, at a campus activities programming convention. His face/head was enormously fat, he was acting* coked up, and shamelessly hitting on every hot piece of college tail that came within 15 feet of his agency’s booth.
I got an autographed 8×10 and a picture with him. I also got an autographed 8×10 of Dustin Diamond at the same convention the year before (this agency was obviously big on pushing Saved by the Bell cast members as guest speakers at college campuses). When I approached Dustin Diamond at his booth, I addressed him only as “Screech” and repeatedly told him that he was “the funniest mother fucker alive.” I may or may not have been extremely drunk, and thus could never tell/remember if he knew my comment was sarcasm or if he took it as a legit compliment.
*On second thought, perhaps not acting.
I too met Big D here in Chicago at a bar party he was “hosting”. I can confirm he was on the dirty old man prowl for drunk chicks.
I can’t hate though… like Pedro from Napoleon Dynamite, former Real Worlders, Scott Baio, etc… if fading minor celebrity status gets ya sluts, it gets ya sluts.
For a second there I saw the word Psych and hoped they got Dule Hill. I’d watch the hell out of that.
I got all the way to Ken Trem-, decided that it was, in fact, Ken Tremendous playing Mr. Belding, and went along with my day much happier.
I’m more concerned who will be playing that raspy voice negro nerd.
He was my favorite nerd!
How about those twins that were always in the background?
Will Tori Spelling be playing herself?