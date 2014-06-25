Lifetime’s Unauthorized ‘Saved By The Bell’ Movie Has Found Its Mr. Belding

Last week we brought you the news that Lifetime is making an original movie titled The Unauthorized Saved by the Bell Story that will (a) delve into the scandalous off-camera lives of the show’s stars, and (b) feature just a sad, pitiful attempt at recreating Zack Morris’s trademark hair. Most of the cast was introduced when the announcement was made, but now we have an answer to the most pressing remaining question: Whyyyyyyyy? Who will play Mr. Belding himself, Dennis Haskins?

Via Mashable:

Mashable has learned that Ken Tremblett, whose credits include bit parts on Almost Human and Psych, will portray Dennis Haskins, the actor who played authoritative Bayside High School principal Richard Belding on the show, in The Unauthorized Saved by the Bell Story.

Why they cast another actor when they could have probably gotten Haskins to play himself in this stupid thing (he has a history with unauthorized Saved by the Bell productions, after all), I will never understand. Nor will I understand why Tremblett decided to share the smallest cast photo ever on his Twitter, when he presumably had access to a clearer, more professional one. But whatever, here he is as a trooper on the CW’s Supernatural. “Hey hey hey, what is going on here?” indeed.