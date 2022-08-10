Attempts by Friends alumni to find worthwhile TV follow-ups haven’t always gone smoothly. But while Matt LeBlanc will always have Episodes, Lisa Kudrow will always have The Comeback, her instant cringe classic about a washed-up sitcom star desperately, bleakly angling for another hit. There are only two seasons of the show, made nine years apart, the last in 2014. Alas, when asked if she’s ready to drop a third season when the next nine-year mark hits next year, she was the bearer of bad news.

“I don’t think we’re gonna make it! Not make it ever, but I don’t think we’re gonna make it in nine years,” Kudrow told The Daily Beast, referring to her and co-creator Michael Patrick King. “We also don’t know if HBO wants it, by the way. But we haven’t asked. We’re both sort of like, ‘I’m not gonna ask, are you?’ ‘No, I don’t want to hear ‘no.’ It’s something we love so much. That’s why it took nine years the first time!”

Kudrow does say she and King “always talk about what it would be,” adding, “I love being her. My God, that’s one of the easiest things to do.”

The Comeback is a satirical mockumentary purporting to be found footage of Kudrow’s Valerie Cherish, who achieved fame on a late ‘80s/early ‘90s sitcom called I’m It!, as she repeatedly attempts to return to the public eye. In real life, she happily refrains from returning to network television, and openly speculates that a version of Friends today would definitely not be all-white. In the meantime, perhaps someone at HBO should pay attention to what one of their stars is telling the press — even if they have their own problems right now.

