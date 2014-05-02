Listen To Martin Short Spare No Hilarious Detail Of His Embarrassing Telemarketer Experience

05.01.14 4 Comments

This must be blue night on late night televison. First we have Louis C.K. breaking new ground during his historic appearance on Letterman, now we have Martin Short vomiting curses like a grizzled sailor on Conan. At least it’s for the sake of comedy.

And who can really blame the guy? Dealing with telemarketers is a grim experience that too many seem to put up with day in and day out. A few curses and explosions of anger are expected. It’s the hilarious twist at the end of the story that’s the kicker.

