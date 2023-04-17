Even from beyond the grave, Logan Roy is messing with his kids.

In “Honeymoon States,” the latest episode in an eventful season of Succession, Frank discovers that the recently-deceased Logan left a will in his private safe. “It has a list of wishes in the event of Logan’s death,” he explains to Gerri, including that Kendall take over as CEO. Unless he crossed out the name? It’s unclear. A lot of the paper is unclear, actually, but Succession fans on Reddit have done their best to transcribe the will.

From user Educational-Green711 on the Succession subreddit:

To my executors and family, The following is a record of additions and clarifications to be added to my official letter of wishes in the… of my passing: I have … this record to provide my executor and family with information they will need after my death. It includes financial and personal information that will be needed to settle certain affairs … performances and suggestions for arrangements that must be made. I hope this record will help make a difficult time easier for my family. It is my preference that the title and role of CEO should be bestowed upon my son, Kendall Logan Roy. Regarding my funeral arrangements: my funeral and burial are to take place in accordance with the … practices of the Roman Catholic Church. My preferred hymns: Amazing Grace, Abide With Me, Here I Am, Lord, I Watch the Sunrise Lighting the Sky, The Lord’s My Shepard (Psalm 23) I wish to be buried with the attached copy of my sister Rose’s photograph placed in … of my wife, Marcia in my right hand … pocket. I would like to change the epitaph on my headstone … “Truthful lips, endure forever, the lying tongue lasts only a moment.” Proverbs 12:19. Leave my head of security, Colin Stiles, my Rolex Daytona Lapis … Regarding personal assets, include the following: I advise that … should remain in a secured facility indefinitely, and … family … unnecessary financial complications … collection of Impressionism paintings and … Switzerland. Sincerely yours, Logan Roy.

Congratulations to Colin. He lost a friend, but gained a $3 million watch.

There are four addendums at the bottom of the paper, three of which are tough to decipher. The fourth: “Greg?” Remember when everyone thought Greg was going to become the new head of Waystar Royco? The innocent who gets corrupted by capitalism? That’s still in play — but a funnier scenario would be Logan writing Greg’s name in his will to remind himself that Brightstar Adventure Park needs a mascot, and he knows just the guy for the job.

(Via Reddit)