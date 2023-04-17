kendall will
Sharp-Eyed ‘Succession’ Viewers Have Already Figured Out What Was In Logan’s Will

Even from beyond the grave, Logan Roy is messing with his kids.

In “Honeymoon States,” the latest episode in an eventful season of Succession, Frank discovers that the recently-deceased Logan left a will in his private safe. “It has a list of wishes in the event of Logan’s death,” he explains to Gerri, including that Kendall take over as CEO. Unless he crossed out the name? It’s unclear. A lot of the paper is unclear, actually, but Succession fans on Reddit have done their best to transcribe the will.

From user Educational-Green711 on the Succession subreddit:

To my executors and family,

The following is a record of additions and clarifications to be added to my official letter of wishes in the… of my passing:

I have … this record to provide my executor and family with information they will need after my death. It includes financial and personal information that will be needed to settle certain affairs … performances and suggestions for arrangements that must be made. I hope this record will help make a difficult time easier for my family.

It is my preference that the title and role of CEO should be bestowed upon my son, Kendall Logan Roy.

Regarding my funeral arrangements: my funeral and burial are to take place in accordance with the … practices of the Roman Catholic Church.

My preferred hymns:

Amazing Grace, Abide With Me, Here I Am, Lord, I Watch the Sunrise Lighting the Sky, The Lord’s My Shepard (Psalm 23)

I wish to be buried with the attached copy of my sister Rose’s photograph placed in … of my wife, Marcia in my right hand … pocket.

I would like to change the epitaph on my headstone …

“Truthful lips, endure forever, the lying tongue lasts only a moment.” Proverbs 12:19.

Leave my head of security, Colin Stiles, my Rolex Daytona Lapis …

Regarding personal assets, include the following: I advise that … should remain in a secured facility indefinitely, and … family … unnecessary financial complications … collection of Impressionism paintings and … Switzerland.

Sincerely yours, Logan Roy.

Congratulations to Colin. He lost a friend, but gained a $3 million watch.

There are four addendums at the bottom of the paper, three of which are tough to decipher. The fourth: “Greg?” Remember when everyone thought Greg was going to become the new head of Waystar Royco? The innocent who gets corrupted by capitalism? That’s still in play — but a funnier scenario would be Logan writing Greg’s name in his will to remind himself that Brightstar Adventure Park needs a mascot, and he knows just the guy for the job.

