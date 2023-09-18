‘Loki’ Season 2 Got A Whole Lot Easier To Watch, Thanks To ‘Ahsoka’

With the release of Ahsoka last month, Disney+ shook things up by premiering new episodes in primetime instead of the usual late night drop. That strategy reportedly worked well for the Star Wars series, and now, Loki Season 2 is following suit.

In a new announcement that makes excellent use of Miss Minutes, Marvel Studios has confirmed that Loki will take a page from Ahsoka‘s playbook and stream new episodes on Thursday nights at 9/6 ET/PT instead of the wee hours of Friday morning.

At this rate, gone are the days of staying up late (or getting up super early) to catch the newest Marvel or Star Wars episodes before social media becomes lousy with spoilers. You can watch the Loki time change announcement below:

Hey y'all! Check this out! Marvel Studios’ #Loki Season 2, an Original series, is streaming on October 5 at 6PM PT, only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/8sGo1xmRIW — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) September 18, 2023

The move also bumps up the Loki Season 2 premiere by a day, so adjust your schedules accordingly. To promote the new release strategy, Marvel also dropped a new featurette that you can watch below:

Here’s the official synopsis:

Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15 and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose.

Loki Season 2 premieres October 5 on Disney+.