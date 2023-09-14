When Does Ahsoka Take Place In The Star Wars Timeline?

With Ahsoka riding high off a wave of positive reactions to its latest blockbuster episode featuring Barbie star Ariana Greenblatt as a younger version of the titular character, an understandable question is just when does the new Disney+ series take place in the Star Wars timeline.

First introduced in the Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series, Ahsoka spent the considerable bulk of her adventures in a time between the prequel films Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith. The character later appeared in the follow-up animated series, Star Wars: Rebels, which takes place just a few years before the original Star Wars movie A New Hope. However, things take a jump in Ahsoka’s new live-action series.

Like The Mandalorian, the events of Ahsoka occur roughly five years after Return of the Jedi. The Emperor has been seemingly defeated, and the Empire has been reduced to factionalized remnants as the New Republic has become the governing force in the galaxy. As both Season 3 of The Mandalorian and Ahsoka establish, that transition is tenuous at best.

Imperial remnants are determined to restore the Empire to its former glory, and that mission is at the center of Ahsoka, as the titular Jedi contends with dark forces bent on finding the ruthless Grand Admiral Thrawn. Should he return, the cunning Imperial strategist could prove a grave threat to the fledgling New Republic.

Ahsoka streams new episodes Tuesday on Disney+.