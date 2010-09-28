'Lone Star' Cancellation Watch!

Fox’s critical darling “Lone Star” failed to improve on its woeful ratings last week, which does nothing to quell the speculation that one of the season’s best new shows will also be the first to get canceled.

The show drew 3.8 million viewers and a preliminary adults 18-49 rating of 1.3 — the same as last week. “Lone Star” also dropped hugely after its first half-hour, down 44% (though some of that is due to overrun from “House”). [THR]

But it’s actually worse than that:

Lone Star fell to a time zone adjusted* 1.0 adults 18-49 rating from a 1.3 rating last week (*that removes the effects of the 3 minute House overrun to 9:03 last night). The fork stuck in it last week is still there, and it’s still done. [TV by the Numbers]

I don’t particularly like “Lone Star” (I can’t really root for a protagonist who practices bigamy), but I’ll happily admit that it’s interesting, intelligent, and well-made. And because I’m not emotionally invested in it, I can have a blast making fun of the people who have started Facebook pages and online petitions in a fruitless and flaccid attempt to save the show.

Also, I should point out that I was going to link to those Facebook pages and online petitions, but then I realized that I’d enjoy it even more if people DIDN’T see them. Your precious show is doomed, DOOMED I say! MWAHAHAHAHA!