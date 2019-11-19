It was pretty ballsy, two decades back, when New Line confidently ordered three whole Lord of the Rings movies, to be shot back-to-back-to-back. What if the first one had bombed? It didn’t — and how! — and now Amazon is so sure their absurdly expensive Lord of the Rings TV show will be money that they’ve already gone and ordered a second season.

This comes from Deadline, who say that the renewal news came during Amazon’s holiday party, of all soirees. The show will follow events leading up to The Fellowship of the Ring, focusing on at least some new characters, to be played by Will Poulter, Markella Kavenagh, and Joseph Mawle.

Not only will viewers get at least two seasons of Tolkien mania, but there’s also this: After filming the first two episodes of the show, the Amazon LoTR team — including director J.A. Boyana, of The Orphanage, The Impossible, and Jurassic World II — will go on a lengthy hiatus, during which time they’ll map out how the first season will connect with the second. That also means they’ll be able to shoot some Season 2 stuff as they shoot Season 1, therefore meaning there’ll be less of a gap between the two seasons. So get ready for an even longer stay than you imagined in good ol’ Middle-earth, aka New Zealand.

