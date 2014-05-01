Louis C.K.’s Reaction To David Letterman’s Retirement Is The Best Reaction To David Letterman’s Retirement

So we are well aware that Louie is returning very soon. In fact, if I ever see another grim, grey advertisement, I might end up jumping off a bridge myself. In honor of the return, Louis C.K. is making the media rounds promoting and one of his first stops is Letterman. And leave it to Louis C.K. to make a little bit of Late Show history in the process.

I don’t want to really spill the beans, but he isn’t very happy that David Letterman has decided to retire. And with that, he uses a phrase that has supposedly never been uttered on either the CBS or NBC version of the show.

(Via The Late Show)

