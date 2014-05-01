Louis C.K.’s Reaction To David Letterman’s Retirement Is The Best Reaction To David Letterman’s Retirement

So we are well aware that Louie is returning very soon. In fact, if I ever see another grim, grey advertisement, I might end up jumping off a bridge myself. In honor of the return, Louis C.K. is making the media rounds promoting and one of his first stops is Letterman. And leave it to Louis C.K. to make a little bit of Late Show history in the process.
I don’t want to really spill the beans, but he isn’t very happy that David Letterman has decided to retire. And with that, he uses a phrase that has supposedly never been uttered on either the CBS or NBC version of the show.
(Via The Late Show)
Man, I got sent to the dean’s office senior year in high school for telling the English teacher that an assignment “sucked balls”. <——-pioneer
Now if you had done that in 9th grade French to that bitch Mrs. Beard, you’d be a real American hero. #neverforget
I kicked my grade 3 teacher in the shin, does that count for anything?
Nbc sucks balls, and they can eat a bag of dicks. 😉
Do mean like..suck the bag or suck each individual dick.
And when you picture the bag, do you see like a big ziplock bag full of them, mashed together like chicken parts?
Individually or a few together, because if individually we will be here a while.
They censored it on the broadcast version. I don’t think they would have if it was on FX.
I hope Louie does a nice big interview on Opie and Anthony. Not cause that show is great but I love it when he’s on doing LONG ass shows. He’s just great to listen to.
it actually does suck balls that i have to listen to those two fuckwits and their “crew” just so i can here louis for extended periods.
@wilfredisyou I sometimes can listen to them if Louis isn’t there and some other funny guys are there but yeah mostly it’s bad. That’s why I like Louis, because when he’s there suddenly he get’s peoples brains working in a different way. He’s like a good professor, sometimes it takes someone like him to get good minds out of the shit and onto more important subjects.
I mean he shuts up Anthony’s racism pretty good a lot of the time, and get’s him thinking about things more rationally.
I’m surprised they didn’t talk about the Louie episode dealing with Letterman’s retirement.