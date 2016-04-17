Louis C.K. Decides To Quietly End ‘Horace And Pete’ Just As Quietly As He Introduced It

horace-and-pete-pilot-screencap_1920.0

Louis CK

After ten episodes of quality, dramatic television — released on his web site — Louis C.K. has brought Horace And Pete to an end. In an email, C.K. announced that episode ten was the end of his experiment, noting that he was excited to have done it and didn’t want to spoil the episode by announcing it beforehand:

Hi. So. That was it. I didn’t want to say, in the last email, that it was the last episode. Because I didn’t want you to know, as you watched the episode, that it would be the last one. But yeah, obviously, That was it.

