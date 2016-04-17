Louis C.K. Decides To Quietly End ‘Horace And Pete’ Just As Quietly As He Introduced It

After ten episodes of quality, dramatic television — released on his web site — Louis C.K. has brought Horace And Pete to an end. In an email, C.K. announced that episode ten was the end of his experiment, noting that he was excited to have done it and didn’t want to spoil the episode by announcing it beforehand:
Hi. So. That was it. I didn’t want to say, in the last email, that it was the last episode. Because I didn’t want you to know, as you watched the episode, that it would be the last one. But yeah, obviously, That was it.
Horace and Pete was fine, but definitely not worth $31.
Seriously though, what show is worth $31?
Solid point.
I haven’t watched it, and might not ever but something to consider is that the production of network programs is heavily subsidized by advertising revenue. To put compare the cost of this to a DVD box set or whatever isn’t exactly apples to apples.
Breaking Bad, The Good Wife, Bob’s Burgers, plenty of shows are worth $31 a season. Or $3.10 per episode, which close to what a lot of HD shows are to buy.
@mattyj2001 I’ll stick to The Pirate Bay.
The site is down, but you can still download everything from it by using the caches.
I might give it another try because of the talent involved. I only watched Ep.1 and was not fond of it.
I watched the second episode, too, and it didn’t quite grab me. I don’t like the little asides they have about politics or hipsters or whatever. They kind of bring the whole thing to a screeching halt. Might have been better to cut that stuff out, stick to the main narrative, and perhaps make it a half-hour show. Or just put Alan Alda in every scene.