Louis C.K. Fired Off An A+ Twitter Rant That Was Inspired By His Kids’ Math Homework

Louis C.K. is rarely active on Twitter, unless he’s insulting strangers or has something to say about his kids’ math homework. Yesterday, C.K. wrote a series of tweets to his 3.34 million Followers over the ridiculously involved busy-work his daughters are forced to deal with every night, and now I’m more glad than ever that I stopped paying attention to math teachers in one-plus-four grade. The mini-rant began with sarcasm, and ended with C.K. calling himself fat. It’s like a mini-episode of Louie!
Wait till the shit teachers across America get a hold of this. Louis will be the new Hitler by noon.
He clearly says at the end that it’s not the teacher’s fault. I know a lot of math teachers, my wife is one, and they all agree that common core is the worst thing to ever happen to education.
The only people I’ve ever encountered that stand behind common core were: government people and the shittiest of teachers.
The problem is that certain language used in testing like this is so far removed from useful language, that the only skill you develop from getting good at these tests, is being good at these tests.
There’s an easy answer, but nobody wants to hear it.
This appears to be a reading comprehension problem. Also what “shit teachers?” You believe there are tons of “shit teachers” that are doing a terrible job and don’t deserve to get paid for it right?
Common Core is not a teachers choice it’s a policy that they must operate under. Glad you have all the answers, I’m not going to ask where you got them because no doubt it’ll be poorly written.
Sorry, I forgot, everyone that goes into teaching is great. They truly are the best of all of us.
Better than most morons commenting on uproxx.
I am a math teacher and think the Common Core is a vast improvement over the previous iteration of standardized tests (STAR in California). It aims to focus on fewer topics but increase the understanding, as opposed to the “mile-wide/inch-deep” strategy of previous years.
“If you don’t learn math you will wind up becoming a stand-up comic like your father!”
“I’ll study! I’ll study!”
I bet he’s fun when it comes to parent/teacher conferences
LCK: Look, I know you’re doing a great job, but this source material is shit!
I bet Ken Jeong’s kids could do this homework.
Oh? Racist? Not compared to Donald Sterling or Cliven Bundy, I’m not! Thanks for setting the bar so high, guys!
Well he is a Phd so maybe you are just implying that a smart person has smart kids.
Or Doctor or whichever one he is. I forget
Yeah, he’s a medical doctor. Edgar “Petticoat Junction” Buchanan was a dentist.
THE MORE YOU KNOW…
Louis’ kids would be better drivers than Ken’s.
I dunno, it really isn’t that hard. You just look at #4 and realize, “hey, I need two numbers that when multiplied together give me 21”. I’m also terrible at math.
number four resembles an ass with an anus, at least it does to my 3rd grade sense of humor.
(_*_)
+1 Rhgy. Good thing that stand-up career worked out for him.
I assumed the issue was the lack of break between 4. and 5., and the confusion poorly formatted numbers tend to create.
@Phrasing I could definitely see that, especially if you’re already frustrated.
Yeah, I think the problem is that these are horribly written. WTH with “make the number sentence true”? How about simply “complete the math problem.” It’s that retarded pseudo-social-science phrasing that obscures the math.
“And the point isn’t that it’s too hard…”
I wonder how his kids do in reading comprehension.
The point is that questions 4 and 5 are on the same line, together.
This plus the kids get to see none of the world.
Parents, this country doesn’t give a shit about your child’s education. if you send them to school here, you’ve failed them.
I have an MBA and that shit makes me scratch my head sometimes. Its horse shit.
The questions are written to confuse. How the hell does that teach a child anything?
I remember in 3rd grade just learning multiplication tables. Granted, that was 25 years ago, but still. It wasn’t that hard. Application of basics is the most important thing at that age. Its ludicrous.
Fuck if I know.
MBA means you can read case studies, not do math. MBAs think present value formulas are hard. None of the above problems are difficult. However, some of the wording seems convoluted and silly. The issue with number 4 as @phrasing said, is that its so close to #5. All of these problems are necessary to learn algebra, trig, calc, etc. This country needs to stop being so hostile towards math. Eastern European kids, Indian kids, Asian kids can do this shit in their sleep.
TS, one argument I heard early on with the Common Core debacle is that the “math” “problems” are designed in such a way that people with a good grasp of real math would be unable to teach their kids or understand the homework. Because it’s all about word games and the pattern of the question, not math. And since the teachers know the word play, they can “teach” “math” to the kids, and the idiot parents cannot. Job security for crap teachers and crap curriculum writers.
@god(s)shamgod(s) Youre right. Those classes in accounting, stats, and finance mean that I can’t do calculations. Glad you figured that one out.
Let’s all also keep in mind as we go back and forth between wether these are hard or not (poorly written is a given), that these questionsa re aimed at THIRD graders. That’s 7- and 8-year-olds. I was still being reminded not to pick my nose and eat it in third grade. I’m all for setting the bar high in education; if a kid isn’t challenged then what’s the point. These questions would make 8-year-old me’s head explode. And FWIW, I’m a mechanical engineer; I’m not averse to math.
Accounting doesn’t get past arithmatic and intro to stats/corp finance doesn’t exactly make an MBA an authority in math. So, its dangerous for an MBA to be like “I HAVE AN MBA AND EVEN I CAN’T DO THIS LOLOLL” ….kinda misleading….nahmsayingg???
No, because I also took algebra, geometry, trig, and every damn other math course. See the comment from @ChubbyFunster above your last one. Pretty sure hes also solid in mathematics.
MBAs aren’t solid in mathematics. They’re solid shmoozers. Its ok…you’re gonna make dumb amounts of money, but no legitimate mathematician would ever say that MBAs have a command of mathematics.
The point of math i that it’s a language of its own. Thus, all the superfluous stuff in there is not necessary to just teach basic math. If you want to teach applied math, logic or critical thinking skills that have a mathematical basis, then just use real fucking problems.
Shit ain’t hard unless you make it.
So you go from telling me I don’t have a solid basis of mathematics to telling me I can’t compare to a mathematician. Well no shit. That’s a huge leap. Thank God I have the music of math so I can invest my stupid amounts of money in the proper arenas to maximize returns.
*Basics of math
@AB I hear you, man.
An accredited MBA program requires students to pass calculus and and second higher level calc course. It’s not differential equations but, it’s not just adding and subtracting that they’re expected to understand.
Thank you.
The calc necessary for MBA programs is AP calc level at best. I took many a calc exam for my future-MBA friends, twas good money. Anyway, all i’m saying is that you shouldn’t leverage your dime a dozen degree in the scope of mathematical prowess
Yep, AP Calc means I can read case studies, not do math. Phew. Math is hard.
And by the way you’re interpreting what I’m writing, maybe English isn’t your thing either? But maybe i’m just jealous of all the MBA’ers – going to summer-camp for 2 years, pretending their “curriculum” is diffult, banging each other and getting 6 figure jobs..who knows
I quoted you directly. I’m not sure how that could be misinterpreted.
You appear to be blinded by jealousy, seeing as you think earning my degree was a cakewalk. That’s fine. Banging each other, getting nice jobs, etc. Did I misinterpret that as well?
you’re too dumb to know you’re dumb..definitely jealous of that
If you’re my yardstick of intelligence, I think I’ll be just fine.
I have a degree in electrical and computer engineering, so ive taken all the calcs and 2 semesters of differential equations, along with classes on maxwells equations and analog signal classes. so my math penis is way bigger than that of a scrub MBA holder(my friend who got his undergrad in civil engineering got an MBA and said that MBA courses were comparable to high school difficulty), and I do agree that these problems are stupid
/endthread
#sorryIactuallyhavearealdegree #sorrynotsorry
I have several friends that are engineers. They don’t understand my world and I don’t understand theirs. I guess what I’m saying is, you’re full of shit.
MBA is a cakewalk compared to pure math/engineering programs with rigorous curriculum which has been studied for centuries. Your MBA is cool, but not to be used as leverage to demonstrate math knowledge
ok, here’s the thing. Squish78 said that with an MBA these questions made no sense, and god(s)shamgod(s) has taken upon himself to go out of his way to say that an MBA is horseshit and doesn’t qualify him to be an expert at math, or compare himself to a mathematician or to even look at math. Even though you may not think it’s very hard, there’s no question that anyone with a high school degree (let alone an MBA) should be able to do math written for elementary school kids. SO I’m not sure why you’re going out of your way to say that someone who has taken algebra, calculus, etc. isn’t qualified to have any opinion on mathematics.
Unless you are what he is, which looks like nothing, then you are useless and can’t complete the order of operations. I can only aspire to be so wise.
My kid is in 3rd grade and at least once a week I send his homework back with, “We have no idea.” The questions that end with ‘Explain’ are kinda hard for 3rd graders. His teacher is phenomenal but the homework is not. He’s in 3rd grade doing 5th grade math right now. Yeah for him but it can overwhelm him too. Not to mention the other 45 mins of homework he has at 8 years old……
LOL @ god(s)shamgod(s) trollsoharduniversity, what a bunch of pansy ass pathetic trolls. I’m laughin’ so hard at you twerps thinking you’re all so cool. It’s downright cute, fuckin’ nancy boys.
I made an account just to say god(s)shamgod(s) is an asshole
I have a 3rd and 1st grader. Common Core is fucking terrible and I haven’t talked to one parent who disagrees with me. Seriously thinking about home schooling or private school that doesn’t teach this shit.
yeah, Common Core is bullshit, but you’d be doing far more harm to your child home schooling them.
Every kid should grow up dealing with the social politics of public schooling. Unless you want to raise a weird little awkward dork.
@Upstate Underdog
Seriously, what @dissident said. My wife teaches 8th grade English, and sweet mercy are the home schooled kids socially retarded. They have real trouble handling any kind of group structure.
Yeah, theyre basically the Children of the Corn.
If you home school your kids, instead of just explaining the shortcomings of the system to them, do you also intend to home employ them for life afterword? NO, then how the fuck are they going to be prepared to, and used to dealing with flawed systems, and finding ways to succeed even in the face of difficulty, adversity, or the kind of bureaucratic bullshit that fills every successful persons professional life?
Homeschoolers are cool nerds. Fuck the haters.
Wait, because all of those public school angels are well-behaved, well-educated, socially mature beings? Um, no. No a thousand times. Like with anything, some are, some aren’t. There are maladjusted freaks in public school just like in homeschooling or private schools.
The idea of alternative schooling (home, private, even charter) is that it focuses on education rather than crap. The state of Texas even advertises “online learning” as a form of public school — and it’s home schooling, just with a State Department of Ed-run online class.
With homeschooling or private schools, the emphasis on education means that you get kids who can read, do math, and research. Regardless of what you think about homeschool nerds, I’d rather work with a well-educated and weird engineer (which I do) than with someone who’s all about Twitter and FB and cannot string together a full sentence that’s not a text and who thinks that the math problems up the page represent critical thinking.
Don’t hold Texas up as some panacea of learning. This is the state has a board of education filled with fundies that rewrite history as they see fit. They’re advertising charter schools as an alternative because they’re staving public schools out.
@sunny-dee and yet colleges right now are graduating kids who are all about Twitter Facebook and Buzzfeed and they didn’t have Common Core Classes, they had standardized testing from No Child Left Behind. Also the push for On-line education etc. Is all part of the same curriculum initiative as common core.
@sunny-dee – yes, of course there are assholes and weirdos in public school too, but other kids should have to deal with those assholes on a daily basis because you know what? they’re gonna have to deal with assholes every single day of their adult lives.
personally, i think the unofficial “social education” of public schooling is just as important as traditional math/science/english/etc, education.
^ correct.
Also, question (or part) #5 looks like it is part of question 4’s equation.
1.
2.
3.
4. 5.
Why?
shit I saw this after I posted below … if I was in 3rd grade I would not have caught that
Yeah, it took me a second to see what was going on there. That’s just dumb.
It had me confused for a minute and I’m a grown-ass man. That would have broken my third-grade brain.
Pretty sure that was what Louis was complaining about. And it sure does seem like someone should be proofreading these tests looking for errors like that. That one should’ve been pretty easy to spot.
I understand the idea of giving kids something to reach for, something to conquer.
I don’t understand making simple concepts unnecessarily wordy and confusing is a boon.
And that’s the thing. The questions aren’t hard. They just read like they were written by a Bond villain.
I’ll never forget the anger I felt at the end of the summer between 7th and 8th grade after having gone to summer school for the first time for failing math. At the end of it my “report card” said I had the math skills of a 10th grader.
So why the fuck did I have to waste my summer there and cost my family our trip to Florida?
These stupid things always made me feel like a was terrible at math, and then that lead me to believe that I was stupid, which is not very fun. Now in college, I’m finding myself to be a damn Math wizard and I don’t know how to react.
You should be pissed at the school administrators and teachers that made you think you sucked at math. I was the same way, terrible in math for years but, got a couple of good teachers in college and everything clicked. That’s why stuff like this makes me so angry. Bad teachers and curriculums make students feel inferior when they’re just not being instructed properly.
@Tubesteak Luckily, I wasn’t the only one having the problem and those teachers have appropriately been fired.
I’ve got a first grader. He loves and is good at math. He can look at an equation and just knows the answer. Nope, sorry not good enough. Show five different ways that you could have come to that answer including DRAWING GODDAMN PICTURES. Isn’t that the point of fucking math that we DON’T HAVE TO REPRESENT COMPLEX CONCEPTS WITH PICTURES ANYMORE. He inevitably looses points on tests for getting the right answer but not documenting it well enough. Way to discourage smart kids, common core.
Exactly. It’s crazy. I thought math was about the bottom line, just get the correct answer. The other crazy thing is that they can actually get credit for a wrong answer if they give a reasonable explanation.
@UU
Math is about the bottom line all the time in most cases. Kids aren’t doing proofs in elementary school.
As an “I just do it in my head” math genius I remember this frustration and was never able to express it properly until someone did it for me: (nsfw language) [www.youtube.com]
I had this problem my whole life. I never ‘showed my work’, because it all happened rather instantaneously in my head. Having to sit there and draw out their bullshit frustrated me. This lead me to stop taking math after 10th grade – once I’d passed the highest level math class my school offered, and go to college for a non-math related degree.
As long as they can type 7734, 5318008 or 55378008 into their calculator our future is secure.
^#TRU
5318008 still makes me giggle.
I had to stare at #4 for a while to get what Louie was on about… than I said if I was a 3rd grader what about this what fuck my day up…
1.
2.
3.
4.5.
there are 5 questions!
So, so dumb.
The fact that enough of you are over thinking the arsehole in “4 of part A” is hope enough that you Americans can think for yourselves.
Common Core is a great idea, just poorly executed. The standards in Alabama were appalling before there were national standards. They just need these tests written by teachers, or people with half a brain at the very least.
when you force national standards to all kids you get the same problems. people learn at different paces and in different ways. the public education model is broken. this is not the fix.
The standards in Alabama and most of the rest of the South are horrible because we Southerners don’t give a fuck about education, and we happily cut off our noses to spite our faces. A test can’t going to fix that. Not that I know what can outside of parents actually wanting better for their children than we have for ourselves.
@Tubesteak how the fuck does regionality bear in the different people learn at different paces statement. You make less sense than a poorly worded question.
Just make math, math, particularly for elementary school.
someone should remind these test writers to Keep It Simple Stupid
@AB I didn’t mention regions in my reply you mother fucker. I stated that children learn at different paces and in different ways. Forcing one standard on all kids is shortsighted. Go fuck yourself with knife.
I am ok with some of this. Seriously, yes 4 and 5 were jumbled together but the rest were ok.. I’m sorry if I think kids should be introduced to critical thinking skills along with basic math. Children of this country suck at critical thinking and are not even prepared for college.
[www.huffingtonpost.com]
Yeah, you can do that at higher levels, perhaps. But, when you’re introducing kids to the basic concepts the key is to teach the process and not confuse them with wording. Fundamentals are the most important thing and we suck at that too.
You know what helps with critical thinking at age 15? Being taught basic math at age 8. You know what doesn’t help critical thinking, ever? Being taught gibberish and then being told that all Really Great Thinkers think like that.
@sunny-dee what part of those questions are not basic math for you?
7* __ = 63?
Whats 1/2,1/3,1/6 of 6?
What 2 numbers greater than 1 when added together equals 63? (hint: it could be 60+3 or even 58+5 the right answers are plentiful)
Or maybe it was the part of asking a kid to create a scaled pictograph of 3 numbers because charts, pictographs and scaling are NEVER used in business settings?
I agree. I was expecting horrible gibberish, but these are completely normal word problems. And these math skills are totally useful in a lot of actual jobs. The hell is everyone getting so agitated about?
Common Core costs states hundreds of millions of dollars, and they can’t be bothered to make sure a test is formatted correctly, and when kids get confused and frustrated it’s the teacher’s fault.
@Duchess – you’re simplified versions of the question are so much better and more clear. Way to make Louie’s point.
Also, a question with a nearly infinite number of correct answers is a stupid question. The stupidness will cause 7 year olds to wig out. Also, 7 year olds are never used in business settings, so that shit can wait till they have the actual math down.
@AB I am sorry but Common Core actually makes sense to me.
Duchess, it makes sense when you strip everything away except the math problem. So why have all of that cruft there in the first place?
If the link works…
[truthinamericaneducation.com]
That’s more Common Core math, including “cheat sheets” for parents to understand the *methods* that the teachers are using to teach. And those methods include … counting on your fingers for *two digit* subtraction. That is entirely messed up — they don’t line up the numbers and use memorization of basic addition/subtraction to build into more complex problems. Rather, they abandon the core of memorization and just want people to “intuit” how to do math problems. That’s an insanely difficult and convoluted way to learn math. It’s like with whole word reading, when they abandoned phonics — since skilled readers process whole words rather than syllables, they thought it would be more efficient to teach kids to process whole words rather than syllables. Instead, it just made it hard for kids to learn to read, because they had no basic skills to build on.
That website by the way is partly funded by the Heritage Foundation so this is a political fight against change people want. Its polarizing and politicizing the education of children by both sides.
You do realize these kids are 8, right? Lemme say that another way, these kids are EIGHT years old. They robably go home and watch Spongebob. Critical thinking like this at that age is absurd.
@Silent Mic Yes. in my spare time I coach little league football made up of 7 and 8 yr olds some of which actually claim math as their favorite subject and we are looking at homework at the tail end of the school year.
You do realize this is almost May, right? Towards the END of a full school year or to put it another way, this homework was not given out on Day 1, but near the end of the year when the difficulty of problems are increased?
That’s not the point, the point is that they’re EIGHT. What were you learning in math class when you were eight? When I was eight, they introduced times tables. We weren’t learning how to categorize fractions into a pictograph display. We weren’t learning algebra, which is what some of that is, basic algebra.
So I’m gonna ask again, what were -you- learning in math class at eight years old. Sub-question: Do you think it made you grow up stupid? Do you think you’re dumb now?
I look at that, remember when I was eight, and think “If I had to deal with that, yeah, maybe, MAYBE, I would have grown up smarter, but I would have also grown up insanely miserable. That’s just unfair to ask of a kid who still thinks girls have cooties.
@Silent Mic Multiplication Tables, fractions… etc I don’t really remember that was nearly 25 years ago. I am severely dyslexic and did grow up thinking I was dumb and made fun of because I couldn’t grasp certain concepts. In 4th grade alone I struggled a lot with grasping my multiplication tables until I came about a pattern in a different way then “basic memorization” and ended up excelling in math afterwards, but because I couldn’t do “traditional” math it scared me most of my life.
Ok, so…..sorry you had to deal with that, but don’t you think it’s a weeeee bit hypocritical to force youngsters to go through this when you didn’t/couldn’t? A little bit of the old, “those who can’t do, teach?”
Man, I’m SO GLAD I never have to take another math class in my life.
This.
I’m curious are these the same type of questions kids in other countries are having to deal with?
No. Particularly in Asian countries, it is straight up memorization and drills, same as always has been. Our test scores get worse the further we drift from that.
We’re living in the era of the “gritty reboot” and this is just the education equivalent.
kids are being taught the same stuff that most of us were taught as kids, so there is very little reason to change how we were taught or tested. But if some ass-hat doesn’t keep coming up with new tests that require new books to be printed every year so that they can keep forcing the schools to pay for them, what do you think is going to happen to all that tax payer money? It could be used to pay for more teachers so we could have smaller class sizes and more attention for each kid? We cannot allow that to happen ‘Murica! Go-go gadget administrator overheads!
Like it.
This is the truth – Private companies are acting like math changes every year, so that they can turn a profit.
I’m never having kids. When I kick it, the world will no longer have any of my glorious brain. That’s how kids work right? I put my brain in them bit by bit and then when they’re old enough, they’re me.
Why duchess said. This is supposed to teach kids math sense, what they’re actually doing with math, instead of rote memorization of long division, times tables, etc. Part of hr problem is that it’s not explained to parents that way. Patents think THIS IS THE NEW MATH IM A BRAIN SURGEON ROCKET SCIENCE DOCTOR AND I CANT TEACH It.
The only problem I see is that the teachers and parents aren’t properly taught how to teach it. They send this shit home to the parents, who not only don’t recognize it, but are so ingrained in the old way, that they outright reject it and do viral shit like this.
Seriously, we’re behind other countries because we suck at this kind of stuff. And it’s obviously isn’t going to get better, looking at the outrage and confusion at attempts to change.
Holy hell did my autocorrect go awry on that one.
The problem is you don’t teach math like this. The foundation of math is in understanding the process. It’s the same thing with reading. You teach the kids the basic concepts of ABCs and then sentence structure and so on. You don’t hand them Tolstoy at 8 and tell them to deconstruct the characters motives.
I agree there are kinks that have to work out but the old way were not getting kids ready for college or the real world a lot of it had to do with NCLB which completely fucked up the educational system because the teachers started teaching tests not basics. And I am sorry every person who doesn’t understand these fairly simple questions… just strengthen the need for these types of questions.
Exactly, tube steak. The foundation is understanding the process. Which current math doesn’t really do. To repeat the lit metaphor, old math = teaching kkids that each specific combination of letters that form every single word, instead of what sound each letter makes and how those combine into words. Robots plugging numbers into a preset equation is teaching them how to get an answer, but not true understanding.
@Tubesteak but what part of the questions above are not basic math skills? Granted asking why they would choose to make a pictograph where the scaling of 1 balloon pictured = 3 total balloons is not the norm, but understanding WHY something is the way it is reinforces the skills.
@Duchess, I understand the questions. I think that is a terrible way to learn math, and I would never waste my kid’s time by sending them to a school that taught them that way or waste my time by having to re-teach everything that the school did.
@Duchess:
Because you cannot teach the “why” until your student actually grasps the “what” in the first place. This is pure cargo-cult teaching – “hey look, the really smart kids grasp why this is happening, so let’s teach everyone that at the start” That’s not the way it happened; they’re confusing cause and effect. You drill the basic concept (addition, times tables) and eventually the kid will intuit the general pattern that leads to algebra, and then they’ll be ready for geometry, then trig. A lot of people won’t ever be able to make the jump to calculus, which is fine – not everyone needs to be an engineer. There was nothing wrong with the previous way, as evidenced by the fact the US was so dominant in math for so long, and why the nations that we were all worried were going to eat our lunch – Japan and China – teach the same way. The problems have to do with failing parents, a broken teaching system, and kids not willing to learn in the first place; these all stem from societal problems that aren’t going to be fixed no matter what how you try to teach them.
Damn, I got distracted from my original complaint about this. This pissed me off yesterday, because I saw it from some super conservative post that was all “Some comedian named ‘Louie CK’, WHO TOTALLY IS GAY FOR OBAMA, tweets how he HATES COMMON CORE”.
Despite the fact that it’s a bipartisan committee pushing this, with alternative dem/rep leaders, based off of Bush’s NCLB.
Yep. I’ve seen some conservatives calling it Obamacore now, because anything they hate MUST be Obama’s fault.
I guess we can now add “federal standards and testing programs” to the list of Conservative Ideas That Conservatives Now Hate, right alongside the Affordable Care Act, cap-and-trade and domestic spying by the NSA.
funny all you libs tryna politicise a non political post. BTW obamas approval dropped to 41%, the lowest of his presidency this week. so your fringe opinions are in the minority #sorrynotsorry
I realize you literally live under a rock, but conservatives have been spinning insane shit about Common Core for weeks now:
[talkingpointsmemo.com]
But congratulations on coining “all you libs tryna politicise” — it really helped the rest of us get into the mindset of an elementary school student. Why don’t you go get a juice box. You earned it!
By the way, you do realize Obama’s not running for anything again, right?
And that he was more popular than the steaming turds you all ran against him when it mattered, right?
You have a great day, fucknuts.
@Otto Man wait your telling me that the Heritage Foundation and the Koch Brothers are using Common Core myths and exaggerations as a way to prey on confused and exacerbated parents to recruit them to the ultimate goal of abolishing the Department of Education and push home schooling and “private schools” or a voucher system towards schools that teach what they want taught? Nah that’s too much to believe.
All of these questions are easy. This is the first time I ever thought of Louis CK as retarded.
^pretty much
Yup… oh god how wil my 3rd grader ever figure out that 1/6 of 6 = 1?
My second grader just had a question that asked the same exact thing, and he got it pretty quickly.
Nicely put.
The problem isn’t the math, it’s the retarded last part of that question.
@Squish78 I am sorry maybe I am just as confused about the complaints about Common Core as some folks are about Common Core in general.
The NYC school system is a very special cussing grade of total clustercuss.
I’m glad my kids are almost through high school. My oldest hated math with a passion until she suddenly “got it.” That point is where a child starts to see the beautiful patterns in numbers and equations and how they fit together. That’s why we did drills on all the ways to add up to ten, or multiply to 12, so they can see how the patterns fit together. Once we had that breakthrough, she understands and excels at math. She doesn’t love it, but can do it well and feel good about it. And all that had nothing to do with book clubs or balloons or stories.
So she never… ever not once had a word problem? And you do not think she will ever have to deal with people asking her questions that involve math where she will have to infer information?
Sure she did …in school. At home, she got math help from the other direction. Plus, I had my kids figure which brand of groceries were the best deal, and had them calculate our tips at restaurants. That’s real world math, which is rarely written out, but you have to learn it anyway.
And most word problems at school and in homework are in the form of stories to help conceptualize the math, just like your real world examples. Common Core math in the early years are about representing different ways to learn and figure out answers and as the kids go through school they will find what works best process for them. Each child is different and you can never tell what process or way to look at a problem will help them click.
You can tell from the comments some think its easy, some think its hard. Obviously, teaching things only one retarded way is the key!
Taught Common Core standards last year (although not math) and they do suck. It’s all a bunch of nonsense slammed together by people who are not teachers. It’s frustrating as hell to try and teach a bunch of crap that you know is useless, but for taking the test at the end of the year.
Question 1) You have a bag containing 50 dicks. The bag holds 70 dicks in all. There are 10 kids who are going to share this bag of dicks.
1/4 of half the kids suck half the bag of dicks
1/4 of the kids suck 10 dicks in the bag
1/2 of the kids suck a quarter of the dicks in the bag
Part A: Draw a charts of the 10 kids and how many dicks each sucked
Part B: How many dicks in the bag went unsucked?
Part C: How many more dicks would each kid have to suck, using the law of averages, if the bag of dick was full?
bravo.
A.
1.25 kids 8=0 8=0 8=0 8=0 8=0
2.50 kids 8=0 8=0
5.00 kids 8=0 8=0 8=
Legend 8=0 = 5 Dicks
B. Leaving 2.5 dicks not sucked
C.7 dicks
/puts a gold star on Duchess’ post
SUPERFUDGE!!!
That Louie episode where he doesn’t understand why he can’t afford the 17 million-dollar apartment suddenly makes a lot more sense.
lol
lol get your shit together americans, or those damn Chinese are gonna eat you alive!
Had to create an account to comment, because I am a high school teacher, and I love Common Core.
I am not, as some earlier posters would assume, a shitty teacher. I’m in my sixth professional year, and have not yet been jaded by the sting of the job. I love teaching English, and Common Core works great for my class.
Common Core works because it makes kids think critically. At the high school level, this is great. Past assignments would involve asking students to explain, for example, who says a given line a play. It is simple memorization, and has no real purpose. Now, the questions involve making the students explain why quotes matter. They need to supply evidence from a text that reinforces their opinion, and then follow-up with three or more points that prove the data they provided actually supports their original claim. In order to succeed, the students MUST think critically.
Now, where many teachers grow to complain about CC is at the elementary level, because it is too different. A friend of mine teaches 1st grade, and she was noting that the math her kids is similar to the question type from the post. Oddly worded, weird format, and confusing to understand. She doesn’t like it because the curicculum runs so counter to what she did last year.
And that, right there, is the primary issue. Common Core (like socialism) works, on paper. But the way it was so suddenly integrated in a lot of school caused severe whiplash for students and teachers alike. The idea at the elementary level runs so counter to how the previous fifty years of school have looked, it is off-putting. Probably, the DOE should have rolled out Common Core gradually over a few years. But, that is not the case. As such, we are left with a sour taste in all of our mouths abd we are all called to hate a produt that is: 1) not finished and 2) takes time to understand.
For example, my ninth graders were walking out of first semester having just finished writing a paragraph. That seems backwards to a lot of people, even my, to be honost. But, now that we are near the end of the second semester, they can all write five paragraph papers with ease. My general class can churn out a five paragraph research paper in two weeks (from start to finish, with source cards, outlines, and a roughdraft). What I though was backwards was actually heavy groundlaying work. The whole first semester was geared towards perfecting a single paragraph. From there, all I had to teach an intro and conclusion paragraph, and the students can write papers of any length. My Honors English class can write papers that reach 4 pages, and they are good. This is because the groundwork was lain over the course of several months. What seems backwards actually does work. Let’s give Common Core a few years before we continue our hate for it.
Sorry for interrupting the hate.
“That seems backwards to a lot of people, even my, to be honost.”
“From there, all I had to teach an intro and conclusion paragraph, and the students can write papers of any length.”
After only six years as an English teacher. I’m impressed.
What I got out of this comment (besides the spot-on analysis that this system shouldn’t have been dropped on students and teachers all at once) is that what might be a successful way to teach English isn’t necessarily the best way to teach Math. That seems like common sense.
Wait, you had 14/15 year olds who could not write a single paragraph? It took a whole semester to teach them how to write a paragraph? Holy crap.
No offense to you but I’m kind of bummed out that five paragraph papers are a big accomplishment for high schoolers. I suppose it’s good if they are well-written papers because at least they are learning but we wrote our first multiple page reports when I was in 6th grade.
@Youthier I think this would be a good time to point out that there is a difference between five paragraph papers and The Five Paragraph Paper. It’s a format. Your 6th grade book report probably didn’t qualify, no matter how many paragraphs you used.
I’m old as fuck, and I wrote a 20-page research paper in high school. With no internet and on a TYPEWRITER, so you’ll forgive me if I’m not impressed that kids who can’t even write cursive can write one paragraph in 9th grade.
Pearson Education is a multi-billion dollar industry that produces the standardized questions for these tests. They are all based on Common Core. A typical 6th grader in Chicago will take 23 standardized tests IN ONE YEAR. The idea of Common Core standards is not to unify standards across the US or help elevate educational standards in our schools. Common Core exists to make businesses like Pearson RICH. When kindergartners are denied story time because they have to take tests on their iPads…..there is a problem.
I like Common Core, at least for Algebra.
I always hated word problems, even though when asked to do real life applications I was always able to do that. Also, this common core thing looks…well….idiotic. I’m kind of glad that I graduated in ’06 because every single change in the school system I’ve heard about sounds like the type of education that’s “well, it’s really, really hard at first, but once you get it…” This ignores that when you’re teaching children, it should start out easy or you’re going to lose way too many of them on the way to actually explaining everything. >_<
the last comment made at 8:25 pm , it’s now 1:52 am, so , exactly how much is the louis show paying to have this sponsored content at the top of the main all day i wonder
Lot of mofuckas in here should become teachers, from the sound of things. Or at least teach education workshops to teachers. So, so much hubris.
Math is hard for girls…
the problem with #4 is that is says to use a number greater then 1 to fill in the blanks.. and the answer to #4 is 1×3 and you are to use a number greater then 1! that is a problem when the answer is 1… that is what he meant! and this common core math is just designed to confuse people… not help them.. we have gotten along just fine with the way our teachers were teaching before… I am so glad it has not gotten to our schools YET! Will probably have to home school when it does!!!
Not quite. I looked at that question for a long time and though the same thing; that they were asking for 7*(_*_)=21, which would be impossible given the parameters. I scrolled down and up a few times before seeing the question is actually 7*(_*_)=21*7. I don’t know why my brain left out that last *7 but I’m glad I’m not the only one.
You can tell from the comments some think its easy, some think its hard.
if you need help : [www.homeworkbazaar.co.uk]