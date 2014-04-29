Louis C.K. Fired Off An A+ Twitter Rant That Was Inspired By His Kids’ Math Homework

Louis C.K. is rarely active on Twitter, unless he’s insulting strangers or has something to say about his kids’ math homework. Yesterday, C.K. wrote a series of tweets to his 3.34 million Followers over the ridiculously involved busy-work his daughters are forced to deal with every night, and now I’m more glad than ever that I stopped paying attention to math teachers in one-plus-four grade. The mini-rant began with sarcasm, and ended with C.K. calling himself fat. It’s like a mini-episode of Louie!

Picture 1

Picture 2

Picture 4

Picture 5

picture 6

Picture 6

picture 8

Picture 7

Picture 8

Picture 9

Picture 10

Picture 11

tl;dr

bag of dicks

comma math homework.

Via @louisck

