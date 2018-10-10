HBO

One of HBO’s highest-profile attempts to continue to thrive in a post-Game of Thrones world is Lovecraft Country. Based on the 2016 novel of the same name, the J.J. Abrams and Jordan Peele-produced series follows Army veteran Atticus Black as he, along with his friend Letitia and Uncle George, goes on a road trip across 1950s Jim Crow America to find his father. As if the behind-the-scenes talent and straight-to-series order wasn’t promising enough, Lovecraft Country also has a loaded cast, with Jonathan Majors as Atticus, Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Letitia, Courtney B. Vance as Uncle George, and Michael K. Williams as Atticus’ father. That’s right: Omar is comin’ back to HBO (again).

In the series, William will play Atticus’s father. Hard headed and secretive, he’s always believed you can’t live in a fantasy world, which is why he despises his son’s pulp novels. Most of the books on his shelf are nonfiction, history, and political theory. The guys at the local bar call him a communist, but today we’d just call him conscious. (Via)

Lovecraft Country is expected to premiere in 2019, when every other HBO show either returns or debuts (including Thrones, Big Little Lies, Watchmen, and True Detective), or 2020, at which point most of the network’s schedule will be Thrones prequels. It’s not too late to get Williams to play a dragon!

