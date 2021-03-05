Assane Diop is back, and this time it looks like he’ll have to stage a heist of his own son. The trailer for Part 2 of Lupin is full of drama, and promises to revolve around the seaside cliffhanger where his son, Raoul, is the bait with which the bad guys hope to lure our favorite thief to his doom.

“If you touch my son, I’ll kill you,” Diop says to start the trailer, which features a long-distance showdown between himself and what turned out to be the big bad from first season’s final episode. The rest of the trailer makes it clear: Diop will need to rescue his son, and that’s exactly what the rest of the bad guys are hoping for.

“We’re gonna use his kid as bait,” says Hervé Pierre, the man who Diop spent the first Lupin episodes seeking revenge against. “He’ll come right to us.”

That’s exactly what appears to happen, though it’s not that simple when it comes to the French thriller. There’s an elevator fight, a quick change or two and some flashes of the characters who set the scene for a diamond heist decades in the making in the show’s first season.

The trailer includes a big moment with a gasping Diop, though we’ll have to wait a bit longer to find out what got him so surprised. Fittingly, it ends with a very funny set piece about cleverly stealing a car, which should give fans plenty of optimism that Part 2 will be more of the same fun and flash so many fell in love with in 2020.