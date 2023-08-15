It’s been over two years since our favorite French thief Assane Diop was last seen wandering around Paris and avenging his father by taking down the very wealthy Hubert Pellegrini. Of course, now that the most powerful man in France is on his back, it’s a lot harder for him to, say, go out into town and grab a baguette. So he has to spend some time on the run. And this is where Lupin season three begins.

Season three (also known as Part 3, thanks to it being European) will debut this fall as we revisit Assane as he tries to rebuild a life on the run. The series was an unexpected hit for the streamer, and became the first-ever French series to crack the Top 10, so here is everything you need to know before the show makes its highly anticipated return.

Plot:

Assane revealed some of Hubert Pellegrini’s high-profile crimes, though not before Pellegrini framed him for murder and put and made him the most wanted man in the city. Assane wants to start a new life, though thanks to the events of Part 2, it seems like that’s not an easy feat. Here is the official description for Part 3:

Now in hiding, Assane must learn to live far from his wife and son. With the suffering they endure because of him, Assane can’t stand it any longer and decides to return to Paris to make them a crazy proposal: leave France and start a new life elsewhere. But the ghosts of the past are never far away, and an unexpected return will turn his plans upside down.

Cast

The series stars Omar Sy as Assane Diop, Ludivine Sagnier as his estranged wife Claire, and Hervé Pierre as Hubert Pellegrini, the wealthy business tycoon who initially causes the death of Assane’s father. Most importantly, the canine companion J’accuse should be making a comeback.

Release Date

The seven-episode season will premiere on October 5th, 2023.

Trailer

Check out the trailer below.