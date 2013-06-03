‘Mad Men’ Discussion: ‘I Am Big. It’s The Pictures That Got Small’

A brief note: Cajun Boy is preoccupied with more pressing family matters right now, so I’ll be wearing Bob Benson’s short shorts this week. Cajun will return next Monday.
This week’s episode title, “A Tale of Two Cities,” is borrowed from a Charles Dickens’ novel set in London and Paris against the backdrop of the French Revolution. This week’s Mad Men was set in Los Angeles and New York, and set against the backdrop of the 1968 Democratic National Convention, where there was another revolt taking place between the police and anti-war protestors (and even Dan Rather, who got roughed up during the convention). That seemed to be the overriding theme of this week’s episode, too: REVOLT. There were a number of small and large revolts going on in Sterling Cooper & Partners this week, but in the end, it was Pete Campbell’s poetic f**k it moment to a Janis Joplin song that became the perfect capper to the episode.
(Mad Men conspiracy theorists trying to tie Janis Joplin’s death to Weiner’s narrative may want to be on the look out for a Room 105 — where Joplin died — in future episodes).
The best revolt in last night’s episode was that of Joan Holloway, revolting against the Sterling Cooper patriarchy. She’d landed a lead with an Avon marketing executive, and after she took it to Peggy for advice, Peggy steered her toward Ted Chaogh, thinking Chaugh would do the honorable thing and allow Joan to run point on the deal. But as we’ve been learning with these past couple of episodes, Ted’s just as big of a dick as Don Draper; he just hides it better under a veneer of niceties. When Ted set Pete up to run the account, Joan revolted, taking an unwilling Peggy along as an accomplice. Though Joan brought the deal to the 5-yard line, she didn’t do so without alienating Pete and creating some friction with Peggy, who seem to be forging an uneasy alliance, feeding into many people’s theories that those two, in the end, may end up opening their own ad firm. Avon is the perfect client to build a new firm around, too.
There was, however, an awfully awkward “Oh sh*t” moment in the dinner with the Avon marketing exec where it looked like Peggy had basically hung Joan out to dry.
On the subject of Peggy: Wow!
Another revolt, which also played into the “Tale of Two Cities” theme was that between the two sides of the firm, between Sterling Cooper and the Cutler Gleason and Chaough. Fed up with the fact that too many of Cutler Gleason’s people had been lost in the merge — and with Ginsberg’s hippie outburst — Cutler made a play, first by tanking Sterling’s Manischewitz account, then by drafting Bob Benson into the Chevy campaign, and then “compromising” on a firm name: Sterling, Cooper and Partners.
Why Sterling Cooper and Partners? There has to be something insidious at play there (Cutler clearly doesn’t trust the Sterling Cooper gang), and my guess is that the new name will either make it easier for Cutler and Chaough to take their side and leave, or worse, it would be a vicious stab in the back to take the firm and the name away from Sterling, Cooper, and Draper.
Speaking of Cutler, it’s interesting that he would come up on the elevator with Moira. What’s going on there?
The other piece of that revolt was Ginsberg, who went batsh*t on Cutler and nearly ditched the Manischewitz meeting. I’m not sure what the full significance is now, but it’s interesting that Ginsberg would quote Robert Oppenheimer, who created the atomic bomb. I’m sure there’s some foreshadowing there. Ginsberg is at the end of his rope; he’s about to explode. The consequences could be grave.
It’s worth noting, too, that the penultimate episode of this season is called “The Quality of Mercy,” which is a line from Shakespeare’s Merchant of Venice, which is about a Jewish villain. My guess is, if it follows the Megan Draper/Sharon Tate theory, that it will either concern Dr. Rosen finding out about Don’s affair with Sylvia, or potentially Ginsberg finally exploding in a serious way (recall that Lane died in the penultimate episode last year, so it would seem to follow that a major character death may come in the penultimate episode this year, too).
Leave it to good old Stan Rizzo be the man of reason. This line was amazing.
That also brings us to Bon Benson. I love the way he handled Ginsberg’s gay question with a non-answer.
I do think, however, that we’re all reading too much into a dark-timeline Bob Benson. Look what he was listening to:
That’s How I Raised Myself from Failure to Succeed by a failed baseball player turned salesman, Frank Bettinger, who wrote that after teaming up with Dale Carnegie (How to Win Friends and Influence People). Check out Bettinger’s 13 Secrets to Success in Sales, and it’s basically Bob Benson to a tee. He’s clearly been drinking the Bettinger Kool-Aid. The only question is, what “failure” in Benson’s past is he raising himself from?
Then again, maybe he, like Don Draper, has stolen someone else’s identity. Someone spotted this over on Reddit. Notice the sleeves. The symbolism is either that he’s wearing an identity he’s not big enough to fill, or he’s inhabited someone else’s life, literally or metaphorically.
This show and Arrested Development are dueling for the call-back prize.
Best line of the night was Roger telling Don “our only job is to not get syphilis” Actually, the whole exchange was priceless. Has anyone else noticed that episodes that are directed by Slattery are among the best of this series?
Ginsberg’s tirade was absolutely fabulous. He was like Abe breaking up with Peggy times ten!! So radical !! I only wish he had been in the room with that big boss from Carnation after he dissed the dirty hippies protesting in Chicago…imagine the size of the new asshole he’d have ripped for that guy. Benson was pretty brilliant in getting Ginsberg to his feet and back in the game. How can anybody not love that guy.
So was the soldier that lost his arm the real Draper or was it the guy that Don met in Hawaii? We have no indication that he died in Nam so how would he know what Whitman looked like dead?
So, you’re saying Bob Benson is Satan?
Bob Benson wears his brother’s hand me downs and is trying to over come the low station in life he started from. He over studied and was never really exposed to high rollers as a child, but is a decent person. that is why he seems so awkward and he’s over shooting with the self help and success manuals.
That and he is in fact gay and will run off with Pete.
Just another point that no one has mentioned yet… In the flashbacks of Don being seduced as a boy by the prostitute, that as she fed him soup in her room she wore a kerchief around her head. Sylvia was also frequently shown wearing one during the day as she did her housework. In addition, the mother depicted in the advertisement Don is so intent on locating in the archives (“She knows what you need.”) is also wearing the same kind of kerchief tied around the head. Notice also, the VERY strange expression on the boy’s face as he looks up to his mother. This is all related to Don’s mother/whore sexual confusion. As Betty points out when they are in bed together, she feels sorry for Megan, because she knows that loving Don is the best way to lose him. He can’t separate sex from the need for a mother.
Dustin, you have gone so far down the rabbit hole (which has been a fantastic ride) that you missed one small piece. (and it is small, as in trivial)
You mentioned a few questions about the name change and motivation, but it was mentioned clearly why they suggested it. When Ted and Spectacles were talking about all the shit they are trying to pull over on SCD, they ended with needing something to distract them. The fact that Burt throws in “I had nothing to do with it” makes it quite obvious that this is a ploy to distract our boys.
That’s some solid thinking there HSS.
That and when they burn the place to the ground and run off with anyone worth saving, they can say it was SCD that screwed everything up. After all, what could Gleeson and Chough have done? their names weren’t even on the door.
Whoa! I’m sure someone on here as pointed this out before – but the guy who was the inspiration for Mad Men, who Weiner would talk to regularly, was named Bob Levenson.
1) Bob Levenson sure sounds a lot like Bob Benson.
2) Levenson died early this year, which means the Benson character is probably a tribute to him, which means that Bob Benson very well just might be a sweet guy – a guy who revolutioned the Ad Industry.
3) The character of Don Draper was also heavily influenced by Levenson. He even wrote a manifesto like Don did with smoking only about how advertising needed to change.
4) Levenson had three wives. The first he had two kids with and divorced. The second one….DIED.
The soldier’s line… “Dying doesn’t make you whole. You should see what you look like”, referring to Don, sent shivers down my back. It was poetry.
That was a wonderful part of the drug/death trip.
Great! Now I have to go back and re-watch to find the episode with the short guy Roger was giving the business too. I never want to miss a single nuance of a good Roger Sterling put down.
Nice one, Dustin. Your explication always adds to my enjoyment of the show…
Sterling! Episode:
“I’m Vasco da Gama and you’re some other Mexican.”
short jokes
ascot
and Don’s counter, “someone wouldn’t shut up on the plane.”
As far as Pete Bogarting the dubie, it appeared more like Rizzo, just didn’t want to smoke with Pete the Putz.
British cars in general are a bit…unreliable.
Is it too obvious to mention the baptism symbolism? As in, going into the water as one man and dying, and coming up reborn. And in that scene we even got to see him as two men.
It’s all been fair game ever since Father Colin Hanks opened the way
Ugh…McNutty is the worst. I also loved when the Jag wouldn’t start and my bf had a chuckle because he knows cars and even said that Jags were famously unreliable.
Damn I hate missing these discussions. Anyway, this continues to be (one of the) best seasons in this show’s history. I’m sure most people have wrung every insightful detail I was going to provide, so let me just say that I agree with most of you while some are dead wrong.
Also, seeing Roger get punched in the nuts was incredible. I’m sure there is a gif above. I love Roger but he deserved it. So does Don.
I just realized; Pete only exists to make Don and Roger seem like good guys. The audience would hate them otherwise (not entirely, they’re too cool).
I just realized how much better this episode would have been if they had a meeting with Avon Barksdale
Draper can totally use Stringer’s “40 degree days” speech.
i could watch an entire episode of roger sterling making short jokes.
I loved when he told the Carnation bigwigs “I’m sorry your last girlfriend hurt you”. Sterling could sell a ketchup popsicle to a woman in white gloves.
This. Seriously if they made a spin off it wouldn’t even need a plot. It could just be Roger walking around making small talk.
im diggin this season so far. quality television.
And there’s nothing to read into Bob. He’s got a haircut you can set your watch to, wears lovely shorts and adheres to the same self help crap that EVERY salesman has in the past and will well into the future.
It’s too bad the Muppets aren’t around in this timeline, because I would enjoy Roger making references to “Dr Bob Bunson Honeydew”.
ha, he might have put some fernet branca in the coffee
Heh. Roger already called him Bunson.
Some people just want to watch the world burn, sir. With two cups of takeout coffee in their hands.
I think he´s a pyromaniac, and Roger will call him the Benson Burner.
I was stunned when peggy told joan she didn´t fuck her way up, especially since she had pete´s love child aborted. I mean, come on, an abortion is way worse in a persons mind than prostitution.
Didn’t Pete kind of rape her in that scene?
It also seemed like Peggy wasn’t accusing Joan – she was clarifying because everyone believes Peggy slept with Don. Joan inferred the comment as a slight and responded accordingly.
@Otto Man that was a misdirect. Here’s the article where Weiner says she gave the baby up. [featuresblogs.chicagotribune.com]
It isn’t prostitution if you aren’t using sex for any sort of gain.
Adoption. Her sister (?) took the kid.
wait she had an abortion right? or did she gave it in adoption?
But in only about 10-15 years you can do some blow off of her.
And in twenty more years, it will be crack!
I love that Don is pretty much willing to try anything at least once.
He draws the line at sleeping with another man’s wife…while that other man is sleeping with his wife.
Except wife swapping.
This is what the Pete end shot reminded me of, and I liked Pete…for a moment. [www.youtube.com]
Oh god, I thought of that shot, too. And Jimmy and Pete are both paranoid.
And yes, it does PAIN me to equate Jimmy Conway with Pete Campbell even for a moment.
This hasn’t been Pete’s season at all. He stays losing. This is what happens when you cheat on Annie
that would be amazing if pete saved the company and they were forced to put Campbell in the companies name
The difference here though is it seems to me that they have been cutting Pete down so that they can build him back up. Bringing him lower and lower so his eventual triumph will be that much sweeter for him and that much more infuriating for those of us that hate Pete Campbell.
I really thought somebody (Megan like many people… but even Don for a second) was dying in this episode. This is what GRRM will do to you.
Other than that, I’m really loving this season, especially the last few episodes. The previous one was “meh” for me, but this one is among Weiner’s best work.
I can’t help but thinking some serious shit will go down (bigger than Lane’s death), and I can’t wait to see what it is, meanwhile all those theories are super entertaining!
I just assumed it was something other than hash, salvia maybe? Or macha root?
@wuggle, I think Jean-Ralphio is still right, hashish doesn’t make you hallucinate, bu it certainly makes you sleepy but also enhance the dreamscape. The most vivid dreams I had were happening after nights of smoking what has become really weak (and bad) hashish. So Don drowning in a pool whilst dreaming of his wife and the soldier from Hawaï, it is 60s hashish done right.
When Megan starts complaining about all the burnt knives, then we know Don’s bubble has truly burst.
Maybe the alcohol could be a factor, but I’ve definitely smoked it out of a shisha before.
Nuh-uh. Unless I need to buy better hash. Adulterations, notwithstanding.
It’s funny, because I was thinking I have never gotten that high on hashish in my life. They have done good with all the other drugs though. Maybe they just had better hash back then.
Also, I think Mad Men is one of the rare show/movies to do people on drugs right. Roger on LSD last season, everybody on MDMA/Amphetamines a couple weeks ago, and Don stoned out of his mind this week. It’s usually both funny, weird, not over-written or over-acted, and has deeper hidden meaning. Bravo.
Feeding into the “death” of Don Draper, Megan appeared in his hallucination immediately after he told the party hostess (after she referred to him as Don), “I told you that’s not my name.” Possible significance, maybe in that she’s one of the few who knows his secret?
Roger patterns his whole warddrobe after Thurston Howell the 3rd.
The episode with Burt Peterson and this week’s was directed by John Slattery. Of course Roger is going to kick ass.
Roger brought his A game this week.
There is no doubt that Roger Sterling is a member at Bushwood Country Club with that outfit.
I don’t know how anyone can work in that office and not punch Ginzberg in the face every day. He is the worst.
Ginz is the shit.
Holy shit that’s totally how Ginsberg dies. 10-15 years later as New York’s first AIDs patient
I can see Ginsberg dying… After having sex for the first time and getting an STD
I work with a WASPy Ginsburg. It’s terrible.
Not my favorite episode of the season, but I’m all for a mellowing out of Pete Campbell.
I agree. He needs to do something about that tension or he’s going to stroke out young.
It would be good for Pete to take up the pot smoking
Dammit, I hate to say that I agree with Pete on this one, but he definitely handled the situation like the petulant tattle tail weasel that he is. However, I love the power grab that Joan made, and I’m surprised that Peggy wasn’t more on board.
Peggy plays a clean game. She’s trying to walk between the bosses (men) and making a place for herself (women). She still helped a sister. She’s easing her way in because she can, Joan has way less status and is being blunt in her grab for it. Peggy can be subtler. This was the best “woman’s movement coming” episode of the whole series.
Peggy didn’t like it because she felt Joan didn’t earn it. She just kind of butted her way into being an accounts person. Peggy started as a junior copywriter and worked her way up to coffee chief. And she wasn’t TOTALLY against Joan’s move, she tried to save Joan with the fake note.
This is a thing with women in business though, they have to try so hard to get ahead that they start to see competition everywhere, especially with other women.
Yeah, Pegs was surprisingly really negative about it. I also think it’s kind of ridiculous for her to act like she didn’t get totally lucky when being made a copywriter. They let her talk and the client happened to like it, but in Joan’s case it’s clear that they would never let her run an account. This is her best chance.
I thought it was pretty funny that even though Ginsberg was ranting and screaming at him, Cutler’s first reaction was to yell at Bob Benson for being downstairs again, where he wasn’t supposed to be.
Here is something no one has much mentioned. Who hired Bob? Where did he come from? He didn’t seem to even have an office or a role at first. Just wandered in, hung in the common areas and brought people stuff. Is he actually pulling a Michael J. Fox ‘Secret of my Success’ move?
ya i loved how they called attention to Bob always being around down there
Also, in the useless preview for next week, it showed Peggy frantically unlocking her apartment door and presumably running out. Is someone in her apartment?? Is Peggy going to be killed?
Oh god I hope they don’t kill Peggy!! Not when the woman’s movement is just about to start!!
The “On the next Mad Men” is the funniest comedy on TV.
I would take whatever is shown in “Next week on Mad Men” with a grain of salt. Nothing is ever revealed there.
from that short short clip I assumed an entire scene of abe still living in their apartment and her going in to get some of her stuff while frantically avoiding him.
peggy will outlive everyone, excluding the immortal phoenix that is bob benson
These last 3 episodes have just been stellar television.
I have a feeling this partnership (Sterling, Cooper, & Partners) isn’t going to last past the end of this season.
Hopefully the weed mellows Pete out, he’s being more of a catty bitch than usual this year.
The worst part is that Pete was right. But he was being a petulant dick about it, as usual.
Pete makes me want to throw things at the TV.
Earlier in the article you referred to the Megan Draper/Sharon Stone theory… Did you mean Sharon Tate? Or is there some theory I don’t know about. (I’m seriously not trying to be a jerk…) It could be some kind of Basic Instinct situation maybe?
Megan is totally going to expose the Beav
Just a typo.
Ginzo’s outburst may be the precursor to the entire firm blowing up. Cutler was on the verge of staging a coup while Don and Roger was gone and Bert would have just sat there and let it happen, as at this point, he’s letting the chips fall where they may. I get the feeling that Cutler will leave the firm and take Pete and possibly Peggy with him. Ted seems as though he’s fine where he’s at, as he seems to have been in conflict with Cutler since before the merger.
Pete’s loyalty to the former SCDP side is wavering, as he’s been keen on having his name on the firm ever since the partnership was given to him as they shot themselves in the foot at the former Sterling Cooper. Pete’s world is collapsing around him and he’s seeing himself as being less and less important around there and that nobody respects him. Pete was left out of the dinner meeting with Herb and now was left out of the Avon meeting (Maybe this was a bit of a fuck you towards Pete by Joan since he’s the one that broached the subject of her sleeping with Herb in order to secure the Jaguar account.) and he seems to be acting like the spoiled little rich boy he is.
I think Don is looking for a means to escape himself and perhaps make peace with himself in regards to the Don/Dick dilemma. In some ways, him nearly drowning in the pool is a callback to the falling man in the opening titles…..
I think Harry Crane shops at the same store in SoCal as Mr. Furley.
Harry Crane and his 45 seconds or screen time per episode is PURE GOLD. THIS CANNOT BE ARGUED.
There are way too many references to Joan sleeping with that oaf, and she handles it all so beautifully. I would love to see her and Peggy start their own firm, but I don’t think that’s where this is going. But I agree about Pete’s wavering loyalty.
If they don’t treat Harry Crane better he’s going to leave.
I liked seeing Danny come in as the only actor on Mad Men to win an Emmy like Sepinwall pointed out after the awards last fall
Whenever I see him, in my head he’s still Jonathon from Buffy
Here ya go Dustin… [vimeo.com]
That is great! If you’re looking for the shot is most mimics though, it’s DeNiro in Goodfellas after he decides not to kill Morrie – at least not then – to Sunshine of Your Love.
Wow. Mad Men needs to be mashed up with M.I.A. more often. Maybe Joan and Peggy set to Bad Girls?
I now feel the need to write a thesis comparing and contrasting Don Draper and Jimmy McNulty.
It was a very weird transition to go from everyone dying on one show, to Roger Sterling making height jokes in another show, and over such a short period of time.
A much needed palate cleanser.
I laughed WAY too hard when Cutler yelled at Bob Benson. It was just the moment of catharsis I needed after GoT.
Last week,it was weird for me to watch John Slattery on Arrested Development and Mad Men, although both characters had great quips (Perhaps Dr. Norman is a bastard offspring of Roger Sterling…..).
Yeah, I felt the same. I started watching this and just couldn’t after the RW
I want stan to be in, then up and leave every scene in mad men, thank you. 3 times last night and they were all fantastic
Stan has become one of my favorites, which is crazy to think about given how little regard I had for him before he had a beard.
Pete was totally right but he handled it in a very Pete-esque manner.
I couldn’t stop smiling when I saw Roger’s ascot. Nobody else could have pulled that off, it’s great.
Still don’t trust that Bob Bunsen guy.
well there is a protocol for these meetings. Pete’s an as*%ole but he is there (supposedly) for a reason.
yeah Bob Bunsen (burner) is going to do something to screw everyone over, I just know it.
I’m not buying into the theory that some are saying that Bob Benson is a Federal agent working at the firm in an undercover role.
As for him listening to the 60s equivalent of Tony Robbins, like P.T. Barnum said, there’s a sucker born every minute.
It will be revealed that Bob Benson was hired by Bert Cooper to project his winning attitude onto the company.
Somebody IS dying before this season is over, I vote for the curve ball, maybe Roger at 10 to 1
Didn’t Pete bring Mohawk in? If he did, and there was sudden trouble with the Mohawk account, he could be on a plane in the next ep. I could see Pete dying. How’s Vincent Kartheiser’s movie career going? Maybe he wants out?
Please let it be the secretary that Joan threw the airplane model at last season. That would be…amazing. Plus it’s always fun to watch Roger and Don try to pretend they remember someone who died who they should have known, but never cared to.
Someone said that there were going to be two deaths in the first episode, and those were Roger’s mom and Roger’s shoe shine guy. So no more deaths are guaranteed, just very probable.
Pete dies, Bob Benson kills him because Pete refuses Bob’s love.
A very good point and that would be something for the final season, as it happened in late 1969. Perhaps Pete’s fortunes are looking up and he ends up on that fateful flight…
@Steven R. Brown…a Mohawk airlines plane crashed in 1969, killing everyone on board. Seeing as Mohawk is a client of the firm, it’s not inconceivable that Weiner puts someone from the firm on that plane.
Roger is too easy of a call considering his past health issues. If I were to rank the most likely characters to die by the end of the season, it would go as followed:
1. Ted Chaugh. His death would be in a crash of some sort, either plane crash or car crash.
2. Pete Campbell. His world is collapsing around him and there’s been ongoing speculation for years regarding the infamous rifle.
3. Jim Cutler. Some sort of freak accident that may be related to a shot from his “doctor”.
4. Megan. It would be a death that would really shake Don the core and perhaps put him into a final downward spiral for the final season.
I vaguely remember that before the season started, somebody said there was going to be two deaths. I’m counting Roger’s mom as the first death, so . . .
We can all agree though that at the end of the series Bob Benson will be revealed as immortal
Benson’s gonna knock up Joan, then steal the baby to raise it in Stone Mountain, Georgia.
So Bob Benson is your Pepe Silvia?
my bedroom walls are covered with print-outs of every MadMen article i can find linked to together with red string. I’m starting to wonder what his connection to the US gold standard is… also whether jars of urine go in recycling or refuse