‘Mad Men’ Recap, ‘Waterloo’: The Best Things In Life Are Free

Six months later, he’s as happy and confident as we’ve ever seen him, and it’s real confidence, not Don Draper bluster. Somewhere around the time that Freddy Rumsen told Don Draper to “Do the work,” Don finally checked his ego. He did the work. He ate the sh*t. He got his job back. And now he’s set to make millions. But more importantly than that, he’s got his soul mate back in Peggy Olson. He and his daughter have never been closer, and in Roger Sterling, he’s found a true best friend and a new leader, someone who finally fought for him.
It wasn’t an easy journey for Don. “Waterloo” began with a letter that Jim Cutler’s attorney had drafted terminating Don’s employment for breach of contract. No one took it harder than poor Meredith, who attempted to parlay Don’s imminent dismissal to her advantage. “I know you’re feeling vulnerable, but I am your strength … Tell me what I can do?”
When Don confronted Cutler about it, we realized that Lou “You’re Just a Hired Hand” Avery was never the real villain of this season of Mad Men. It was Jim Cutler all along, and the episode was his Waterloo. “You’re just a bully and a drunk. A football player in a suit,” he said to Don, which might have described Draper in 1968, but hardly the kindler, gentler Don Draper of 1969. Eat a dick, Cutler.
Joan’s not much better, at least from our perspective. She didn’t know about the termination letter, but she didn’t care, either. “I’m tired of this costing me money,” Joan said coldly. What the f*ck, Joan? She may be waiting for true love, as she told Bob Benson last week, but she’s also in it for the money. I partially understand Joan’s transformation: Men have screwed her for so long that they can no longer be trusted, but money — and the stability it can bring to her family — can. Personally, I think part of it is still a sense of shame that Joan feels around Don, who gave her an out two seasons ago and attempted to stop Joan from sleeping with Herb Rennet by appealing to her dignity. This is the look that Joan gave a devastated Don the morning after she slept with Herb, and I don’t think that she’s ever gotten over her own sense of shame. Don is a constant reminder of it.
Pete’s man crush on Don, on the other hand, could survive a nuclear holocaust. “That is a very sensitive piece of horse flesh!” Pete tells Cutler, sticking up for his guy at whatever the costs.
Meanwhile, Ted wants out. He’s miserable in California. Miserable in his job, and probably miserable without Peggy. Briefly envying the astronauts and their possible death, he kills the engine on his plane and scares the sh*t out of their Sunkist clients (he was probably even more sad about the terrible green screen in that scene), before later asking Cutler to buy him out. NOT GREAT, TED.
Elsewhere, Don — sensing that he was about to get fired — decides to make the best of a bad situation and at least salvage his marriage, but as suggested in last week’s episode, the curtain had closed on Megan and Don. The phone conversation with Megan went something like this:
Don: I can move to California now.
It was painless. All of the work toward the divorce had been done over the last season and a half. The phone call was just a formality, and an excuse to see Megan in a bikini.
The centerpiece of the “Waterloo,” of course, was the moon landing. It’s what brought everyone together. Roger with his ex-wife. Betty with her old college friends. Don with Peggy, who sat on the bed and watched like adoring big brother and sister, while their squirrely little brother Pete sat on the other bed. “Hot damn!”
And, of course, Bert and his maid watched together. “Bravo!” were Bert Cooper’s final words before passing away. It was understated, so perfectly divorced from melodrama, and so fitting on the low-key Mad Men. We should’ve known because even Roger noted the foreshadowing: “Every time someone talks about Napoleon, you know he’s going to die.”
Cutler didn’t draft the letter, he had the firm’s attorney draft the letter.
In death, Bert’s been reunited with his balls.
…and then awarded them mystically to Roger, so he’d have the gumption to go for the McCann deal.
Thank you for the recaps! They are the highlight of my Monday. This was just as great as the others. I agree about being optimistic for Don. He’s changed so much.
My girlfriend was convinced Don was having a heart attack himself at the end.
I was thinking stroke myself.
yeah, i was thinking stroke as well.
Earlier on, Cutler said that he hated Don for what he did to Ted. It seems like Don is the one who saved Ted, and pushed Cutler out in the process
Everyone says Don pushed Ted out when it was Don who let Ted go to LA to leave Peggy and save his marriage. The partners just remember Don getting Ted drunk in the first week. Only Joan, maybe, knew how unprofessional Ted and Peggy were getting during the pitch they gave Don when he was the baby in the Rosemary’s Baby homage
#1. Joan is still mad at Don because of Jaguar. Not that he tried to stop her from sleeping with the dealers association creep but that he ruined the business with him in season 6.
#2. You have to see Peggy’s relationship and crying over the loss of her “tenant” as the loss of her own child that she gave up 10 years ago. He was just the right amount of son and perfect stranger.
Joan is angry at Don because he cost them the public offering which would have made Joan rich. Except it’s misplaced anger, because Don never even knew about the public offering. Now she is rich, and it’s all because of Don, so it will be interesting to see if they can make up.
#2: Yup. That’s all I was thinking about during that exchange, that Peggy was flashing to her own lost child. Damn.
Peggy was flashing back to her own lost child that PETE fathered. Is that going to be brought to light ever again?
Betty gets the bad rap for being a horrible mother, but Peggy’s overlooked. That poor kid doesn’t have its mother OR father. Ehhh maybe it’s for the better. Can we just have Fat Betty and Fat Peggy fight it out to see who’s worse?
I would like to continue Stan’s discussion that the moon is made out of quicksand.
That totally reminded me of Sam Rockwell’s freakout in Galaxy Quest, “Don’t open that door!!! IS THERE AIR?!?”
Funny, we discussed that too, and my biggest complaint about this episode – not enough Rizzo… or quicksand.
Hell of an endorsement for Old Style. Mad Men did more for that swill in 5 minutes than the Cubs have done in 100 years.
As a Wisconsin native, I have had more than my share of that crap in La Crosse. I think I’m still hung over.
Anyone else notice that Megan also had a telescope on her deck?
The big question is how long will SC&P actually remain an “independent” subsidiary of McCann Erickson? While they get to keep their current accounts, how long before some of those accounts get enticed to jump to McCann Erickson? Will McCann Erickson dictate what companies the firm can pursue, pretty much leaving the scraps for SC&P? I am reminded of something Bert Cooper said to Roger in the episode “Guy Walks Into An Advertising Agency”, “We took their money, we have to do what they say.”.
It’s also interesting to note that Bert died while watching the moon landing especially considering his “She was an astronaut.” comment regarding Ida Blankenship (No telling what he and the Queen Of Perversion” are up to in the afterlife…..). The song and dance number was a nice nod to Robert Morse’s other career.
For Joan it’s always been about the money and while in the past it didn’t seem so obvious, the last few seasons you started to see it more and more. When Roger and Greg couldn’t provide her with the money she desired, she was willing to sleep with Herb in order to get that partnership and the money that came with it. She’s now going to have her money, but it will come at a cost to her.
Every telescope in everyone’s attic (or on eBay) was bought in 1969. Our parents and grandparents had little clue about the moon and probably thought maybe they could see Armstrong walking about up there.
The song was also a callback to Robert Morse’s character in “How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying.”
When Bert started to sing, I immediately thought- he must’ve been a broadway guy at some point. Thanks for verifying that for me !
This show….damnit. Just when I thought they couldn’t top last week’s episode, they come up with this beauty. And the sheer chutzpah to end with that song and dance routine — that is a showrunner in complete command of his toolset.
I’m only sorry this wasn’t the series finale, because it would have been the best series finale we’d ever seen. Now they have seven more episodes, and it makes me nervous — not because they won’t be great, but because I want these people to have a happy ending, and as we’ve seen the past seven weeks, Weiner and company can spin the world off its axis several times in just a few episodes.
The best scene was Roger throwing Harry out of the partner’s meeting because he waited too long to sign the partnership agreement. Suck it, Crane!
I didn’t fully understand why Cutler just always assumed Harry would vote his way, since he’s the one after all who tipped off Don in the first place. Is it because of the computer is it because he was pushing for the computer? Having rewatched the first 5 seasons over recently I have to say, Harry is kind of incompetent. Other than the go getter starting the TV division he’s kind of an idiot.
I would be perfectly fine if the series ended there.
It’s amazing what they do with this show. When the season started, I wasn’t stoked with the first episode and I was pretty unhappy with the split season format. But each episode topped the last and Mad Men is back on top as my favorite show. It takes a lot to edge out Justified.
It takes something really special to make a show about people arguing in an office building so great.
Yeah I thought the first half of this … half season was a tad lame but the last few eps made up for it.
This season of Justified on the other hand…
@Dustin Rowles : I’m sorry to see you think your recaps are ‘overlong’. If anything I wish that everyone at Warming Glow put as much thought into the recaps of all the shows written about on this site. Reading a condensed version of the very thing i just watched, with a handful of gifs achieving the same thing, most certainly does NOT measure up to your thought-provoking analysis of this show… and that’s less a case of sucking up to you as it is a criticism, albeit constructive (i hope) of the website itself.
Agreed. Dustin gets a lot of grief, but his Mad Men recaps are highlights of the week for me on Uproxx. Well done, sir.
@DustinRowles….Being one of the derps that have given you shit from time to time, I’ll admit that your recaps are really great ! Even though there are some inaccuracies ( it was Roger who said the last lines to Bert ” Let’s have another cup of coffee, another piece of pie” ) Remember how Roger was lamenting this with Don over the phone ?
Nevertheless, I also look forward to your write-ups almost as much as the show !
The thing is though- why are you up till 5AM writing these ? Last week I thought you had said you got advance screenings of the show ? Sheesh Dustin, give that sick kid a break whydontcha ?
Fourthed. What are we all going to do when we can’t do this any more?
Absolutely concur. Please take on the Game of Thrones recaps.
Also, that might’ve been my favourite episode of Mad Men ever… Love to hate Cutler and it’s great to really root for Don and be behind his personal progress
Really thought Don was going to throw Cutler from a window during their exchange after Don received the letter via Meredith. But Don did something better, he got CUT-ler cut from the company.
Also, Don is truly a changed man. He had Meredith all moist and wanting and didn’t even try to take a *ahem* stab at her. Maybe he’s….gay? What if Ginsberg was right? It’s the computer, maaaannn.
He figured that getting Harry that computer would get him on his side as he needed more of the former SCDP folks on his side. He also assumed that Ted would be on his side as well.
Every time I give up on mad men Weiner brings me back. The most delightful episode I’ve ever seen. That song was amazing. But really it’s because Don is happy. We want Don to win. Always!
Not to mention how badly we want to see Peggy succeed and did she ever with that pitch !!
I’m pretty curious to see where the back half of the season goes. This kinda wrapped things up nicely.
I liked how they didn’t even have to explicitly show that Megan was fucking that Charlie Manson lookalike dude she was dancing with–Don just _knew_ something was up and let her go. If only my last breakup had gone as smoothly. Guess it’s easier when you’re a millionaire with movie star looks and a NYC penthouse space-age bachelor fuckpad.
So will Don bang half of NYC, hook up with Peggy, or both? Personally, I would’ve started with Meredith, just to see the look on her O-face. Or maybe we’ll see smoking-hot MILF Neve Campbell return?
There is no way he hooks up with Peggy. Period. That would destroy everything that this series has been about. Weiner is way too smart for that.
At least I hope he is.
Every time Don and Peggy are alone together, I’m whispering “Don’t kiss, don’t kiss, don’t kiss” to the TV.
“Ill take the deal!”
If Don & Peggy are the adoring big brother and sister and Pete’s the squirrelly little brother, does that make Harry Crane annoying kid from next door?
This. so much this. When I read it in the article, I nearly skipped down to write this.
Am I the only one who thinks Kellie Martin looks like a 15-years-older Alison Brie? Maybe it’s something I ate, but for a few secs I thought it was Pete’s wife looking super rough.
Alison Brie is quite a gem. Damned if she doesn’t remind of all the B&W movie star actresses of yesteryear….her look, style and voice inflections…just perfect.
“None of your beeswax” Roger Sterling’s best quote of the last few seasons
First, the nitpick: the line wasn’t “Every time someone talks about Napoleon, you know he’s going to die.” it was “Every time AN OLD MAN talks about Napoleon, you know he’s going to die.” If it was any time, teachers and historians would be constantly dropping like flies.
But onto my other prominent thought after this episode: I am very glad that there will be 7 more episodes next year, but this episode had such a feeling of a series finale: Bert dying; Roger stepping into Bert’s shoes after his death and getting a big win and saving Don’s job in the process; everyone getting rich; Cutler essentially being pushed out; and Don finding some real, lasting happiness.
Had this actually been the series finale, I would have been very content with the way it ended. I wonder how Weiner will top this and actually wrap up the series.
Plus Peggy finally completing her long path towards equality and success while reconciling with Don.
@Mr List ….Don may have found a little happiness ( and a ton of dough ) but let’s not forget, he has failed as a husband twice now and he looked pretty hurt when Megan jilted him.
Since they’re talking about a lot of money, I would like to know the breakdown of what happens to Bert’s part of the company. Is it absorbed by every member equally?
It was very typical Don to ask about Bert’s sister as he would probably look to pay her a portion of Bert’s share or even the life insurance policy as it should be a hefty payout considering Lane was $175K and wasn’t a full partner.
I thought he wanted her vote.
I don’t know that she has any percentage anymore. She was a partner in Sterling Cooper which was sold to Putnam, Powell and Lowe. They never mention whether she was a part of Sterling, Cooper, Draper, Pryce or Sterling Cooper and Partners.
@Yoni Yeah but someone would stand to inherit Bert’s shares in the partnership, presumably her.
Me too. I was thinking it was all about her vote.
You guys realize that the second half of this season isn’t just going to be Don living happily right? Storytelling 101 (or maybe 201) says the protagonist has to face bigger and bigger challenges as the story progresses.
At some point next season this whole sense of stability will be wiped away and the whole firm and Don’s happiness will appear at risk. On the positive side, I’m hoping for a favorable reversal of fortune for Ken from Accounts.
The worst thing for Don is that he’s still married to Megan. He might want to help her out, but I doubt he wants to give her half of 3 million.
I love how over the course of the series Pete went from thinking he could be the big dog and best Don at anything to the cartoon little yepper dog talk that hangs on to the bigger dog.
I am going to echo what a lot of people have already said. Dustin, you do a great job with these recaps. Mad Men recaps are one of the few Uproxx articles that I read in their entirety because they are so well constructed and thought out.
This episode may not have had the best Pete Campbell moment, but it may have had the most good Pete Campbell moments/lines any episode has had:
“The clients want to live too Ted!”
“Marriage is such a racket”
“That is a sensitive piece of horseflesh!”
“I’ve got 10 percent!”
How about- ” You’re not only pathetic, you are selfish !” Which is basically exactly what Pete is.
Also I will second the actress playing Sally draper and the writing for that character is far superior than it would be for a character on the same level on most other shows.
Sally is every bit the bitter ice queen that is her mom on the outside and equally the walking existential crisis that is Don Draper on the inside.
Harry Crane deserves his shit because he’s such a smug asshole all the time. I get that he’s almost always right about everything, but you can be right and not be a dickwad about it.
The only bad thing he ever did was say what everyone already knew but never talked about.
Eh, he also banged his friend’s girlfriend and pretty openly cheats on his wife.
Crane used to be a decent guy, but that hasn’t been the case for a while.
I loved coopers final pair of socks…
and yes I agree Harry Crane is a smug asshole.
Did anyone notice that Bert was also dancing in his stocking feet ?
I think my favorite exchange was:
“I don’t want to go to Newark!”
“…nobody does.”
Having flown out of Newark when leaving New York, I can always get on board with shitting on that hellhole.
It was a beautiful episode.
I thought Sally was going to take that kids virginity.
I’m going to Rowles with it… Ha, see what I did there?
Anyhoo, theorizing time: I sorta got a feeling Waterloo also, in a subtextual way, referred a bit to America in general.
The Moon Landing was this massive great achievement in humanity, like Waterloo in defeating Napoleon finally. So much money was spent, as Weiner points out in the episode ($25Billion) when America as at its height so to speak.
And now, today, all the things that make that world seem invincible are gone, so to speak. Detroit, dead. Phillip Morris, yeah, that ad revenue is gone come 1970 with what will be a betrayal by Nixon of business interests. Much less today when cigarette smoking has severely declined in the USA. Even Burger Chef is long gone. All things primarily important to SC & P…
I sorta saw the allusions to the wonders of technology to that generation (space flight, computers computing in the office) as a sign that this world is advancing but everything we know is going to be lost. As an allusion to Waterloo and the political and philosophical thought that advanced then beyond the world that fought that battle and advanced to succeed.
So the Moon Landing, its expense, its dick measuring all really meant America peaked. Nothing was ever that ‘good’ again. Just as after Waterloo, European Monarchy peaked. And the next century was devoted to nationalistic revolutions and eventual Marxist terror, until a century, or so, later the Monarchies that defeated Napoleon were largely either abdicated, exterminated or castrated.
Best (overlooked) line of the night: Peggy, when confronting the fact that she does, indeed, have to give the presentation in (dry) Indiana:
“We don’t even have any liquor!”
She truly has learned from the master.
My only contribution is that Don has preserved Lane’s dingy New York Mets pennant. The Mets win the World Series in 1969, so that would probably augur good things for Don.
A dumb ending to a good episode. What is this, Six Feet Under?
yeah, that has to go down as one of the all time worst moves by Harry… He truly is the Gingrich of Madmen. Maybe he’ll end up reconnecting with his old buddy Kinsey. I’ve been waiting for his callback for too long.
Also – I expected Freddy’s re-hire to happen this episode. I guess it will have to wait until the first episode of next season – which will be a few month jump ahead in time I imagine.
The song and dance was a bit much for me… maybe it should have been Roger’s vision, but Bert did deserve a bit sendoff so I’ll allow it.
Things that this episode didn’t get to, that I need include – Don showing Lou the door, and Peggy telling him how bad he sucks on his way out. Someone pointing out that while Joan is undeniably a whore, she gets the best rate in the history of whoredom. Pete gleefully telling Harry Crane what just happened, and Harry tumbling quickly to the bottom, only to be taken in by Paul Kinsey & his cult.
Look for all of these things next season, as well as Peggy dealing with the abandonment of her child. And the return of Glenn. Probably banging Betty after her divorce from Henry.
Not sure if anyone noted this, but when Peggy begins her pitch, she says there’s a 10 year old boy waiting for her in New York. Of course she’s referring to Julio. But remember that Peggy had a baby in the first season, who’d be around 10 now. Just sayin…
Plus all the emphasis placed on her getting in touch with maternal instinct and emotion, given her crying with Julio and finding the truly meaningful message of the Burger Chef campaign, and how a mother strives to salvage her family’s dynamic.
There’s a chicken still to come home and roost.