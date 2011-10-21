‘Magic City’ Looks Pretty Cool

With “Playboy Club” already canceled and “Pan Am’s” ratings losing altitude (wordplay!), things haven’t gone well for period dramas looking for success in the wake of “Mad Men.” But that could change now that we’ve got our first look at “Magic City,” Starz’s late-’50s drama about a Miami hotel and the mobsters who run it. Here’s the description I posted from Variety when I wrote about it last December:
As Frank Sinatra rings in a new year in the grand ballroom of Miami Beach’s most luxurious dream palace – the Miramar Hotel – its visionary leader, Ike Evans, must deal with the Mob, his complicated family and a city in the midst of dramatic change as Fidel Castro takes control of Cuba, just 200 miles offshore. By day the hotel at the center of “Magic City” is all diving clown acts and cha-cha lessons by the pool, but at night Miami Beach reveals a darker truth. Dopers, dealers, strippers, gangsters and those who arrest them drift together to hear the top nightclub acts perform. Just beneath the surface, racial tensions stir. Ike must deal with all of this, even while global intrigue is brewing right under his roof.
There’s a lot to like here: violence, bikinis, Olga Kurylenko (Quantum of Solace), Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Watchmen), bikinis, the underrated Danny Huston, and violence. Did I mention bikinis? Yes? Twice? Okay, just checking.
“Magic City” debuts next spring. Trailer below, with screencaps on the following pages.
On Starz, it’ll be the best type of bikinis…ones that come off often.
Mad Men is boring but this sounds like fun. Sounds like a helluva lot of fun.
Jeffrey Dean Morgan is the poor man’s Javier Bardem.
You had me at Danny Huston.
Olga is wonderful.
No one shall ever mention that Jeffrey Dean Morgan was on “Grey’s Anatomy.” It never happened, okay? You hear me? NEVER. HAPPENED.
He was on Supernatural too, NERDSSSS!!!!!
Sorry Matt, but that Grey’s stink never comes off. Particularly if the role required you spend time opposite Katherine Heigl.
So…we can also say that Coach Taylor was never on Grey’s???
Speaking of Jeffrey Dean Morgan and underrated. I recently watched The Losers again. I really, really enjoyed that movie.
Hmm, still doesn’t make up for cancelling Party Down.
Raul Julia was the original Javier Bardem. The original Jeffrey Dean Morgan was Tim Curry.
You screen grabbed every moment for which I snapped a mental picture.
I’ve been into Olga since the Solace trailer. Lost breath when I saw her.
Not to be too nerdy, but don’t the bikinis seem a little 90’s for the 50/60s?
Really wish I had Starz now. Why couldn’t HBO grab this one and axe True Blood?
Jeffrey Dean Morgan dies almost as much as Sean Bean, and usually as a plot point (see: Supernatural, Grey Anatomy, Watchmen). I’m not sure he’s going to know what to do if this show gets a second season.