Maisie Williams And Ed Sheeran Share A Good Laugh At Theon Greyjoy’s Expense

Poor Theon Greyjoy. He’s been beaten and tortured by a homicidal maniac, relieved of his manhood, given an unflattering new name, and is now in full-on Stockholm Syndrome. And now to make matters worse? He’s the laughing stock of Arya Stark and some ginger-ass British singer-songwriter:

Theon’s storyline was one of the few not wrapped up in Sunday’s finale, so I guess we’ll have to wait til next season to see if poor old wienerless Theon gets any comeuppance against Ramsay Bolton.

