Maisie Williams And Ed Sheeran Share A Good Laugh At Theon Greyjoy’s Expense

Poor Theon Greyjoy. He’s been beaten and tortured by a homicidal maniac, relieved of his manhood, given an unflattering new name, and is now in full-on Stockholm Syndrome. And now to make matters worse? He’s the laughing stock of Arya Stark and some ginger-ass British singer-songwriter:
Theon’s storyline was one of the few not wrapped up in Sunday’s finale, so I guess we’ll have to wait til next season to see if poor old wienerless Theon gets any comeuppance against Ramsay Bolton.
Theon/Reek’s story line was one of my favorites in the last book. Not sure if it’ll be as hard to watch as what we’ve seen so far tho.
it’s been one of my absolute favourite storylines on the show in season 3-4 (probably mainly for ramsey’s performance). I think I’m this storyline’s biggest fan. I’m ready to fight over it!
Ramsey is a terrible person, and yet I find myself rooting for him. I was actually glad when he and Roose had their little moment. Though I’d definitely be upping my personal guard if I were Roose.
Are the books worth reading now……I’ve never started.
They’re always worth it.