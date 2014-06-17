Maisie Williams And Ed Sheeran Share A Good Laugh At Theon Greyjoy’s Expense

#Ed Sheeran #Game of Thrones
06.17.14 4 years ago 6 Comments

Poor Theon Greyjoy. He’s been beaten and tortured by a homicidal maniac, relieved of his manhood, given an unflattering new name, and is now in full-on Stockholm Syndrome. And now to make matters worse? He’s the laughing stock of Arya Stark and some ginger-ass British singer-songwriter:

maisie-ed

Theon’s storyline was one of the few not wrapped up in Sunday’s finale, so I guess we’ll have to wait til next season to see if poor old wienerless Theon gets any comeuppance against Ramsay Bolton.

(Via @neetzan)

TOPICS#Ed Sheeran#Game of Thrones
TAGSED SHEERANgame of thronesMAISIE WILLIAMStheon greyjoy

