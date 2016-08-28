HBO

Fans of Game of Thrones have become comfortable muttering the statement “valar morghulis” in the past few years, taking the show’s rather stark worldview of “all men must die” and accepting this mantra while the show mercilessly kills off beloved characters. But, when it comes to the show coming to an end, fans are perhaps not as willing to simply let the show fall to the sword of Ser Ilyn Payne just yet.

Starting with season 7, the show will begin its winding down process, which means that the seasons will be shorter this time around, unlike the exceptionally long and cold winter in Westeros. For fans, it is bittersweet, as the show is coming to an end and instead of getting more, they are kinda getting less. Arya Stark herself, Maisie Williams, seems to feel that is okay and that the show should run its course without becoming stale, she told Variety.

“It sucks for the audience because they love the episodes, but what we’ll never do on this show is drag it out, and I’m so thrilled about that. Too many shows start out about making a great show, and by Season 6 it’s about making money and all they want to do is write more episodes and make more money.”

She further expounds the point by explaining that good things do need to come to an end, even if we don’t want them to.

“Good things must come to an end or they’re not good anymore. It doesn’t last forever and we’ve done what we came to do, it’s time to wrap this up, and it will have the ending it was always supposed to have, and that’s very special.”

There have always been shows that were great, but tended to drag on a bit too long and lost their appeal. Shows like Weeds, Dexter, True Blood and many others started off strong before limping to the finish, while shows like Breaking Bad and Mad Men wrapped up strong, without going too long. Considering Game of Thrones is based upon a set of novels and has a definite beginning, middle and ending, stretching the show out would simply lead to more deviations and perhaps a less popular show in the long run.

(Via Variety)