Making The Case For Why ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s’ Melissa Fumero Should Be The Internet’s New Favorite Crush

After Alison Brie, after Jennifer Lawrence, and after Anna Kendrick, it feels like 2014 is time for another new Internet crush, someone else that’s impossibly adorable with whom we can hopelessly concentrate our fixations. I submit to you: Melissa Fumero, who plays Detective Amy Santiago on Brooklyn Nine-Nine.
Why Fumero?
Like Alison Brie in Community and Anna Kendrick in Rocket Science (seriously, one of the best coming-of-age movies of the last decade), Fumero plays a straight-laced character. She’s basically Leslie Knope and Ann Perkins combined, which — in a way — keeps hidden how adorable, attractive, and sexy she is. But she also has other traits that bolster her candidacy for being the next big crush: She’s on a beloved, but low-rated sitcom; she doesn’t have a long CV before Nine-Nine; and she’s ridiculously cute, but not in an overdone way.
But here’s a few more things I’ve learned about her from RESEARCH (i.e., scanning her Twitter account): she loves dogs; she’s a huge fan of Breaking Bad and Homeland; she completely adores her co-workers; she’s very close with her family; she loves The Princess Bride; she loves New York pizza; she’s got a crush on co-star Andre Braugher; she’s effusive and unpretentious; and she used to be a dance teacher. She’s good people, the kind of Internet crush you can bring home to Mom.
But sometimes, the visual evidence is all you really need. Here’s a selection of photos of Melissa Fumero (and various members of the Brooklyn Nine-Nine cast), all taken from her Twitter account, her Instagram account, and the Brooklyn Nine-Nine Facebook page. These should seal the deal. (I have also left of most pics of her with her husband, so as to not ruin the illusion).
I am definitely on board with all of this.
I concur!
Make it so.
Joe Lo Truglio SHOULD be the internet’s new crush, but we ain’t got no taste.
I was going to make a similar comment, but I’m glad to see this is already here.
Thirded. I love State people getting good projects
I kind of want that Quint’s Shark Fishing shirt.
The picture of her eating In-n-Out burger sealed the deal for me.
It definately raised her stock with me, but Alison Brie is still tops in my book.
I seriously need to fly to Vegas and get some In and Out right now.
DAMN YOU IN AND OUT BURGER WHY ARE YOU NOT IN PHILLY YET?
You know they’re never coming to Philly… right?
They’re all about freshness and they don’t trust a supply chain longer than the one they’ve got now.
I had for In-N-Out for lunch today. Great minds and all.
I still think Rosa is hotter.
Yup.
Have to agree, actually.
Fearection.
she played Sofia Vergara’s younger hot sister on Modern Family, so she’s definitely got cred to back this up.
I may have to steal Fearection, because it perfectly encapsulates her appeal.
Agree. Plus, I instinctively dislike anyone that still does those dumb fake mustache pictures.
I’m with you.
I know I joked last week about having a Wario fetish, but I think that mustache sealed it.
I’ll take Chelsea Peretti instead.
*Crickets*
[Shoos the crickets out]. I’ll second that.
Thirded. Something about her. And she has a very nice shape. Couldn’t go wrong with any of the 3 though.
me, too. she’s #1 for me. but since I don’t have to choose between all 3, I won’t ;)
I think she’s funny and I like her voice. I guess that’s enough?
I find something awsome about her.
+1
She seems like she’d be enthusiastic about anal.
She reminds me of lois griffin. And I like that. (probably the Dorito nose)
She’s kind of a freak on social media; I bet that doesn’t stop at the bedroom.
I’m still a Diaz man.
Fear is a powerful aphrodisiac
+1, article.
New internet crush. So shall it be written, so shall it be done.
you could have stopped at the dog impression, but then we would have missed out on so many sexy eyes
Youre way behind on this. I was hooked after the pilot.
I’m even surprised not everyone was, too!
love at first sight, I tells ya…
She is definitely the M in this show’s F/M/K game.
Which makes Diaz the F and Perretti the K
precisely
WE ARE OF ONE MIND
Although I’d regret the K.
That’s just the game man, it’s not F/M/F or the popular F/F/F, it’s F/M/K and somebodies got to be K
Wait shouldn’t like Samberg or Lo Truglio be the Male? (I have no idea what the fuck you’re talking about so I’m just guessing?)
@armando he means fuck/marry/kill.
I’d go with perretti for #1, her for #2 and diaz for #3 if I have to…
Yeah, all the girls on that show are awesome…especially Diaz.
santiago and diaz are the new annie and britta and santiago is to annie, as diaz is to britta.
Didn’t I see her on the cover of “Hair Pulled Back” Magazine?
I do not find Diaz attractive at all.
Allergic to puppies. Dealbreaker.
Her face/reaction in this completely won me over:
[i.imgur.com]
<3
You WARMINGGLOW guys are pretty consistent about trying to turn average looking girls into hot babes worth obsessing over. I’ve never seen anyone more successful at deluding themselves, but really who better… you all are great liars and are very gullible.
Or maybe I’m just too blinded by good taste in women. Sorry if I’d rather Google “Margot Robbie naked” over “Aubrey Plaza twitter”.
In a perfect world, there would be Margo Robbie naked pics all over Aubrey Plaza’s twitter feed.
This world has let me down.
I don’t think anybody said “hot babe”. They said “adorable”. It’s a whole different kind of appeal.
I’m sure if you saw Fumero in person you’d totally think she’s average looking.
I actually agree with Burnseyfan for the most part. I do think Fumero is cute, though. And I would drink Allison Brie’s bathwater.
Dizzle my nizzle.
Alison Brie may be the exception that proves the rule. She’s clearly the most traditionally attractive of the WARMINGGLOW fascinations, but she dates that ugly little fuckin troll Dave Franco. If she were really as incredible as you all find her, she would be dating someone like Leo DiCaprio or George Clooney as truly hot women are wont to do.
Don’t get me wrong, I would totally impregnate Alison Brie. But mainly cause she wrote that article for Nerve.com about how she was a complete sloot in college banging a ton of dudes. So you KNOW she is a FREAK in tha sheets!!!
You make a strong case. She’s like a nice Michelle Rodriguez.
I think the other lady is way hotter. Opinions! Everyone has them, and they’re assholes.
She’s the third best looking female on the show and maybe the fifth or sixth best looking person.
I liked Diaz more when she was played by Aubrey Plaza. That’s not even a slam, even though it sounds like I took that from “Internet Comments for Dummies.” I just wouldn’t mind Parks and Brooklyn doing a trade.
Leave it to Rowles to pick the worst girl on the show.
if i may offer a dissenting opinion: i dissent.
something about her face just doesn’t do it for me…
i approve this message
Look, she’s hot, but Brooklyn 99 fucking sucks. It’s not funny god damn it.
But won’t Alison get jealous? Oh, right…clever.
For some reason, the thought that popped in my head was “slightly cuter Latina Jenny Slate.” Is that weird? I think it was the picture with the curlers.
Dillion Harper.
You guys are welcome.