Raylan Was Kind Of A Jerk On This Week's 'Justified'

#FX #GIFs #Justified
04.02.14 4 years ago 47 Comments
Penultimate episodes of Justified can sure bring the asshole out of Raylan Givens. Well, that and having Art on life support. Still though, this…

01-calamity

…and this…

no-bago

…somehow resulted in this…

screws

…which turned into this.

trial

So yeah, Raylan has a real lack of f*cks to give. There’s more GIFs over the next few pages, and Danger will be here to recap it all later. For now, let’s all feel sorry for Bartender Brett.

job

Around The Web

TOPICS#FX#GIFs#Justified
TAGSFXgifsJUSTIFIED

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP