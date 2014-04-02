Raylan Was Kind Of A Jerk On This Week's 'Justified'

Penultimate episodes of Justified can sure bring the asshole out of Raylan Givens. Well, that and having Art on life support. Still though, this…
…and this…
…somehow resulted in this…
…which turned into this.
So yeah, Raylan has a real lack of f*cks to give. There’s more GIFs over the next few pages, and Danger will be here to recap it all later. For now, let’s all feel sorry for Bartender Brett.
WORLDSTAR!
Big, sad day for Dewey Crowe… unless he’s reunited with a prison buddy of his.
The prison storyline this season should have been Dewey & Dickie getting mixed up in various hijinks each week.
I had to Google “World Star.” Apparently, I am old.
@Otto Man — same here. I had no idea what she was referring to, but now that I know, it was perfect.
A similar scene was done in Eastbound and Down.
I didn’t get the idea at all that he was being a jerk this episode. At least any more so than he ever is towards criminal scum. If anything he was less of a jerk..can’t recall he killed anyone. And that is about as being a jerk as I can think of.
Oh wait…he had the Duffy RV towed…yeah that was a jerk move.
Yeah, no one tows the Wynnebago. Not cool.
I though the Ava and Kendal stuff was him going a bit too far as he was already over the line with the Wynnebago towing.
Raylan is fresh out of fucks to give. My guess is all this comes back to bite him next season.
I guess I just don’t give a F about Ava at this point because her storyline this season has been so boring and pointless. If he wants to mess with her it doesn’t bother me at all. And if anything his being a jerk towards Kendal was more about getting the older Crowes to fess up to save Kendal not to make things worse for him.
Has everyone forgotten the line about Art being the one man who matters to him? So….yeah…he is on the warpath. “I can be hard too.”
(incidentally, phrasing)
Dewey just killed it tonight. His “anus” remark killed me.
Poor dumb bastard finally got his ass locked up, though. Long live Dewey’s dream!
Loved the anus remark and the comment after, “Yeah, anus. Do you speak English?” Awesome.
Also: “Stop talking about yourself in third person.”
“What, do you mean him?”
Dewey Crowe rules.
Dewey would be a great spokesman for Greendale College.
I like to think of Dewey as a young Pierce.
He was just joking.
That was magnificent.
Things just went from bad to Mexican.
Not to be a dick and be that guy that reads Elmore Leonard but Raylan never gives a fuck, Talk too much and he puts you in the trunk, ride the rap Loretta, “I was raised afraid for my life and shooting gun thugs”,etc… In the book in which Raylan is introduced the author actually describes him as wanting another job, maybe with the Secret Service or Treasury… Seriously, like second sentence of description. Raylan never has nor will he ever give a fuck. In fact, Leonard’s Raylan character was described as having two boys he never saw in the first book and then we had a few more books in which said kids were not mentioned. The man, from page to stage to screen, does not give a fuck. I would say it’s part of his charm but really it’s all of his charm.
Raylan in the Secret Service, that would be interesting, doubt he’d ever make his way up to the presidential detail though.
@ Brian There’s a line in one of the books where he talks about how they sent him to be a firearms instructor because there was literally nothing else about the way he did his job that the Marshall’s wanted him to teach. I have never seen any actor take a character from a book and do it justice than this. The closest is maybe Tom Cruise in The Firm (when I read that book, I literally imagined the main character looked and sounded like Tom Cruise).
The best moment tonight was when Boyd told Raylan he knew about the Nicky Augustine hit. Completely shut him the fuck up. I mean I don’t mind him being a dick, But I hate the fact that he walks around acting like his shit don’t stink.
Everyone has been jerking everyone else around all season. The Crowes rightfully get most of the blame for this. But everyone is tired of it, and my new favorite theme is characters cutting people short because they’re tired of the BS. Raylan made a good point when he pulled Boyd’s file. He’s still a cop (I don’t care about the Nicky Augustine killing), his boss was shot for no good reason. Those damned ignorant prideful Crowes screwed everything up, and Raylan has been trying to get a handle on them all season with damned little help.
Oh, and first we get “phrasing” back with Archer, now we have the return of the Marshall’s stiffie!
Ah, yes… A backwoods, Kentucky prostitute yelling “World Star” when filming a very bad fight between a john and one of the worst criminals ever. It really is the small things that makes Justified great.
I have a new policy for the Ava in Jail Storyline, I now change the channel to Big Bang Theory reruns. Because I somehow find that more tolerable. I didn’t change it when Raylan met her in prison, though, and the sad thing is I didn’t feel like I missed anything.
You didn’t change the channel and you don’t feel like you missed anything?
That doesn’t make sense, sir.
I was just about to click the channel away when I saw Raylan, so I left it for that scene. Based on the dialogue, I felt like I didn’t miss anything from the scenes I DID click away from. Enduring BBT for a few minutes was, by far, the lesser of two evils.
I remember reading once that Olyphant plays it as if he hates Boyd, and Goggins plays it like he loves Raylan. I thought that explained a lot about the chemistry those two actors have together.
I think it’s safe to say, however, that after the Nicky Augustine comment, Boyd no longer loves Raylan.
I don’t mean this in a bad way but this season I’ve been kind of glad that next season is the last for ‘Justified’. Every show seems to have a natural life; some, like ‘Deadwood’, don’t get there. Others, like far too many to mention, keep going past it and grow to suck. ‘Justified’ seems to be reaching its natural end and they’re not going to push past it, which is great, but last night’s episode reminded me of how damn great the show has been.
Yep. I’m getting excited with all the talk of Tim and Rachel finally getting some serious attention in the last one.
I hate to say it, but I agree. However, maybe if they’d given Rachel and Tim some more attention for the last 2 seasons, they could have stretched it out a bit.
@Horatio Cornblower: I think it is no secret that we are headed for a big death on next week’s season finale and I think many of us expect it to be Ava. I also think that makes the most sense as we will see Boyd bringing hell fire to Harlan and then go out with one last hurrah until being gunned down by Raylan.
@Palin Givens I had not thought of that but it makes sense. We’ll see.
Can someone tell me what movie Tim and Rachel were talking about in the Wynnebago? I swear I am either going deaf or the sound mixing was not so good.
I believe they were referring to “American Hustle” because Rachel makes fun of Wynn for claiming to have blown up his microwave when she says: “Did you go and put some metal in the science oven?”
And did Wynn make reference to “Archer phrasing” at one point, or am I hearing things?
Ah, OK, I didn’t hear the last word (“oven”). But American Hustle was the first thing I thought of when Wynn said the microwave exploded. Then the “science (something)” and the Jason Statham reply messed me up.
He also said “niggle”, so I’m surprised there isn’t a #CancelDuffy campaign going on right now.
Rachel: “Did you go and put some metal in the science oven?”
Tim: “I finally saw that movie.”
Rachel: What did you think?”
Tim: “Could have used more Jason Statham.”
Raylan: “What movie couldn’t”
Poor Dewey! At least he still has all four of his kidneys.
+ 1 fifth kidney
Maybe he could give one to Frank Gallagher.
I want the spin-off to be “The Further Adventures of Jimmy and Mikey”.