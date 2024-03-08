If you thought the Masters Of The Air cast was stacked, then you will also want to have a gander at Apple TV+’s next dive into U.S. history. Anthony Boyle also happens to be a part of both casts, and he has moved on from portraying an ace navigator (who also happened to get very airsick) to John Wilkes Booth, who assassinated Abraham Lincoln. That particular president is portrayed in this adaptation by the chronically underappreciated Hamish Linklater, who has moved on from being a vampiric priest to taking a more understated turn than in his usual fare. However, that’s only the beginning of Manhunt, so let’s discuss what to expect.

Plot Manhunt takes a true-crime thriller approach in adapting James L. Swanson’ non-fiction book, Manhunt: The 12-Day Chase for Lincoln’s Killer. Most of the seven-episode series will, as that title suggests, follow the intense aftermath of law enforcement doing their damndest to catch the murderous fugitive. Naturally, there’s a hefty slice of historical fiction at work, but overall, this is a gripping adventure that dives into the emotions surrounding that era in time. As well, damn, Anthony Boyle really gets a chance to shine after being essentially lost in a massive ensemble during the most recent Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg WWII epic series. The series is being launched shortly after what would have been Abraham Lincoln’s 215th birthday, and the synopsis doesn’t give anything away that you haven’t already heard in history classes: Based on The New York Times bestselling and Edgar Award-winning non-fiction book from author James L. Swanson, “Manhunt” is a conspiracy thriller about one of the best known but least understood crimes in history, the astonishing story of the hunt for John Wilkes Booth in the aftermath of Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. Cast Hamish Linklater plays the ill-fated Abraham Lincoln. The cast includes Tobias Menzies, Anthony Boyle, Will Harrison, Lovie Simone, and Patton freaking Oswalt with not only muttonchops but a full-on beard.