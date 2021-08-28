Back in June, fans of the NBC show Manifest were dealt quite the blow: The show had been cancelled after three seasons. That left things hanging, the story not yet resolved. The hope was someone else would swoop in and either save it or grant it a fitting farewell. And some two months later, that’s exactly what happened.

As per Variety, the supernatural show will get a fourth and final season, a whopping 20 episodes long, thanks to Netflix. (That’s longer than any previous season. The first ran 16 episodes while the remaining two clocked in at “only” 13.) It is not clear if all 20 episodes — presumably some 20 hours, maybe more — will be dropped all at once, as is the Netflix way, or if they’ll space it out in some fashion, à la Hulu, Disney+, and HBO Max.

Manifest began with a simple premise: Passengers aboard a flight from Jamaica to New York experience a bit of turbulence, and when they land they discover five and a half years have passed. What’s more, they have the ability to glimpse events in the future.

When the news of the return broke, those who had campaigned to save it — fans of the show, as well as cast members — were beyond words.

AHHHHHHHHHH this wouldve never happened without the amazing #SaveManifest campaign led by the fans! it’s all you. such exciting news 😍 #manifest https://t.co/nAOl4xxUCc — holly taylor (@HollyTaylor97) August 28, 2021

You’re all on the lifeboat with us!!! So excited for this incredible news- thank you for watching. #828 https://t.co/bzxxBE2lvs — Ellen Tamaki (@ellentorii) August 28, 2021

We're coming back for Season 4 on #Netflix! All because of YOU, Manifesters!!! https://t.co/HLXYjYiJEm — Daryl Edwards (@Darylgedwards) August 28, 2021

We are #4 on Netflix today because it is all connected – Season 4!! Now we get to find out what Cal knows!! YOU did this Manifesters. #HolyGrail #SaveManifest #828Day https://t.co/8yQoMEn6os — Ty Doran (@TyDoran28) August 28, 2021

(Via Variety)