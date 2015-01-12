Mark Ruffalo And James McAvoy Ride Unicycles In The Strangest Marvel Crossover Event Ever

#Graham Norton
Entertainment Editor
01.12.15

Last year Mark Ruffalo revealed his unicycle-riding past on The Graham Norton Show, mounting a unicycle on stage to prove it. This week, he was back on the show with Meryl Streep and James McAvoy, one of whom has past experience with riding unicycles. Hint: it was the one of them who doesn’t have a bathroom filled with Oscar statuettes. Also, the headline gave it away. Whoops.

After finding out why you should never insult Meryl Streep in Italian and how McAvoy cried his way out of an audition he hated, Norton then proceeded to convince Professor X and The Hulk to simultaneously ride unicycles, and a thousand new fan fiction stories were launched.

