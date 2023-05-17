After nearly breaking the internet with her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover at the age of 81, Martha Stewart started getting accused of having plastic surgery done, which the quintessential homemaker is fervently denying. In a follow-up interview after making her SI Swimsuit debut, Stewart chalked up her looks to good genes and healthy eating. Plus, she did used to be a model in her 20s, folks.

“When I was a model and posing all the time in bathing suits and sporty sexy things, that’s the time I should have been on the cover,” Stewart said with a laugh. “But I wasn’t $75-an-hour model then. I was only a $50- and $60-an-hour model.”

The lifestyle guru also upped her Pilates regimen, cut out alcohol, and got a full body wax even though she’s “not a hairy person.” As for the comments on her Instagram that she got work done, Stewart isn’t having it.

Via Variety:

Well, it’s not true. I’ve had absolutely no plastic surgery whatsoever. I have very healthy, good hair. I drink green juice every day. I take my vitamins. I eat very healthfully. I have very good skin doctors. I’m very careful in the sun. I wear hats and I wear sunblock every single day.

When asked if she’s ever been tempted by plastic surgery or fillers, Stewart confessed to dabbling with the latter, but only a little.

“Every now and then there are certain fillers that I can do for a little line here or there, but I hate Botox,” Stewart said. “It’s a weird thing for me. I really and truly don’t do a lot.”

(Via Variety)