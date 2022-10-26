Over the last few years, Pete Davidson has turned into a perhaps unlikely sex symbol. Or maybe “unlikely” is inaccurate; just ask Emily Ratajkowski. The SNL alum has had his share of high-profile romances, including with someone once married to a certain figure currently in the midst of an implosion. Now another celebrity has thrown her hat in the “would date Pete Davidson” ring.

As caught by Page Six, Martha Stewart went on The Drew Barrymore Show Tuesday, where the two played a game called “Red Flag, Yellow Flag, Green Flag,” in which the guest weighs in on certain qualities they may find turn-ons or turn-offs. At one point, Barrymore was describing the mystery man, saying, “Your date has as many tattoos as Pete Davidson.”

Maybe unexpectedly, the lifestyle guru raised a green flag, signaling that she was down. That prompted Barrymore to inform her, “Okay, your date is Pete Davidson.” Again, Stewart went with green.

“I mean he has dated so many women,” Stewart said. When Barrymore responded with a “So what?”, Stewart clarified, saying, “No I’m not saying that’s bad. I think that’s good and he’s sort of cute.”

Stewart added that she knows Davidson, which shocked Barrymore. “Oh you didn’t know I know him? He was on the [Justin] Bieber roast with me, do you remember?” she recalled. “He was this little twerp. He was even twerpier than Bieber.”

Barrymore weighed in, saying, “But everybody speaks about Pete Davidson in such a positive way. Like he has to be a good guy.”

“Oh he is a good guy,” Stewart replied. “Very good guy and he knows how to get in and get out.”

So anyway, Pete Davidson, you can have Martha Stewart if you want. Everyone else can watch her Barrymore appearance. The Davidson business begins around the 2-minute mark.

(Via Page Six)