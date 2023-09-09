Martin Short Only Murders in the Building
People Are Gushing Over Martin Short After A Hit Piece Against Him Backfired Spectacularly

Who doesn’t love Martin Short? Some people, evidently. On Friday, Slate published a hit piece on the beloved performer, who’s currently enjoying a career renaissance thanks to the delightful Hulu comedy Only Murders in the Building. Entitled “Why We Keep Putting Up With Martin Short,” it argues that Short’s “over-the-top characters” — from Ed Grimley to Jiminy Glick to Building’s Oliver Putnam — are “unbelievably annoying.” Alas, it seems few agreed. Instead, many rushed to Short’s defense.

In an instantly ratio-ed piece, writer Dan Kois confidently asserts that he’s “not the only one” who’s allergic to the Canadian entertainer’s shtick:

I find Martin Short’s whole schtick exhausting, sweaty, and desperately unfunny. Throughout his evolution from sketch-comedy standout to uneasy movie star to twice-failed talk-show host to enthusiastic song-and-dance man, I’ve wrinkled my nose. Every time he dresses up in a silly outfit or says something outrageous or mugs for the audience, I want to shout at the screen: Why are you being like this? Only Murders in the Building has fun with this reputation, making Oliver Putnam a try-hard only in comparison to his staid friends Mabel (Selena Gomez) and Charles (Short’s longtime comedy partner Steve Martin)—a gentler version of Short, one who in Season 3 must tamp down his personality further to avoid a second heart attack. But even in this quasi-naturalist mode—directing actors, interviewing witnesses, or wooing Meryl Streep—you can always see the mischievous glint in his eye.

Kois’ piece probably got clicks. But instead of people agreeing with him, they did something better: It encouraged an outpouring of love. Confronted with the idea that someone who’s been a fixture of the entertainment industry for over four decades could inspire vitriol from anyone, people stopped taking Short for granted and offered proof of his genius.

People shared Jiminy Click clips.

SNL clips (like this one).

SCTV clips.

Clips from his movies.

Talk show appearances (like this one).

Assorted other media appearances.

They shared fun stories.

Interviews with him.

They made jokes at the article’s expense.

Others simply praised Martin Short.

You know you’ve made a dent in the world when social media is clogged with your work for hours and hours and hours. Hopefully Martin Short feels the opposite of hated right now.

