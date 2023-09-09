Who doesn’t love Martin Short? Some people, evidently. On Friday, Slate published a hit piece on the beloved performer, who’s currently enjoying a career renaissance thanks to the delightful Hulu comedy Only Murders in the Building. Entitled “Why We Keep Putting Up With Martin Short,” it argues that Short’s “over-the-top characters” — from Ed Grimley to Jiminy Glick to Building’s Oliver Putnam — are “unbelievably annoying.” Alas, it seems few agreed. Instead, many rushed to Short’s defense.

In an instantly ratio-ed piece, writer Dan Kois confidently asserts that he’s “not the only one” who’s allergic to the Canadian entertainer’s shtick:

I find Martin Short’s whole schtick exhausting, sweaty, and desperately unfunny. Throughout his evolution from sketch-comedy standout to uneasy movie star to twice-failed talk-show host to enthusiastic song-and-dance man, I’ve wrinkled my nose. Every time he dresses up in a silly outfit or says something outrageous or mugs for the audience, I want to shout at the screen: Why are you being like this? Only Murders in the Building has fun with this reputation, making Oliver Putnam a try-hard only in comparison to his staid friends Mabel (Selena Gomez) and Charles (Short’s longtime comedy partner Steve Martin)—a gentler version of Short, one who in Season 3 must tamp down his personality further to avoid a second heart attack. But even in this quasi-naturalist mode—directing actors, interviewing witnesses, or wooing Meryl Streep—you can always see the mischievous glint in his eye.

Kois’ piece probably got clicks. But instead of people agreeing with him, they did something better: It encouraged an outpouring of love. Confronted with the idea that someone who’s been a fixture of the entertainment industry for over four decades could inspire vitriol from anyone, people stopped taking Short for granted and offered proof of his genius.

People shared Jiminy Click clips.

Love the one where Kurt Russell just can't stop laughing and even Martin Short breaks the character at some point. pic.twitter.com/VJO18TeaAF — M.A. Bergman (@John_LeTour) June 18, 2022

My personal favorite Glick moment. All hail Martin Short. pic.twitter.com/ig4rH8PRrF — Jake Tropila (@JakeTropila) September 9, 2023

Not sure why Martin Short is all up on my feed but I’m loving all the clips and let me add another one pic.twitter.com/UVzhFshuYv — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) September 9, 2023

I mean, this clip is as funny as anything I've ever seen, so I don't know how anyone could ever deny the greatness of Martin Short (shout out to @GriffLightning for mentioning this bit on a @blankcheckpod last year; it brings me delight to watch every few weeks) pic.twitter.com/VQfiOzqhZl — Jake Christie (@TheJakeChristie) September 9, 2023

SNL clips (like this one).

Been looking for this everywhere! Martin Short as Nelson Hepburn, Katherine Hepburn's 3rd maternal cousin. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/xl1UTfE7Ru — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) September 9, 2023

I have seen your Martin Short take. My response:https://t.co/VAINYoBIhI — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) September 8, 2023

An incredible torrent of jokes from Steve Martin & Martin Short’s recent SNL monologue, as they practice giving each other’s eulogy. pic.twitter.com/C4UhsANuhG — Nick de Semlyen (@NickdeSemlyen) August 31, 2023

SCTV clips.

I’m going to ignore the Martin Short hit piece & just enjoy him, John Candy & Eugene Levy performing hilariously as a punk band again pic.twitter.com/N1D4eBbZPW — Tom Reagan’s Hat (@RufusTSuperfly) September 8, 2023

1984 • Martin Short in “Half Wits” on “SCTV” pic.twitter.com/VonV3L9cBu — Dan Zak (@MrDanZak) September 9, 2023

Clips from his movies.

So much incredible praise for Martin Short on the TL, but haven't seen a single mention of his best character ever: Franck Eggelhoffer!

Just one of innumerous hilarious Franck moments from the Father of the Bride movies. pic.twitter.com/5RPuQI1PPu — Dave Lee (@daveleedwnundr) September 9, 2023

Martin Short on CLIFFORD’s failure and subsequent cult following. If you haven’t seen this movie, rectify that immediately. This man is a treasure. pic.twitter.com/6fu7qg298h — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) September 8, 2023

Talk show appearances (like this one).

Contributing to the Martin Short love with him on Carson demonstrating his version of the spit take. pic.twitter.com/gEg6WsbSGj — Michael (@michael_asmus) September 8, 2023

Kathie Lee Gifford once asked Martin Short about his wife "are you still in love?", not knowing she died a year ago. He said "madly in love". When asked why he didn't correct her, he said he didn't want to embarrass her on live television and that his answer was the truth anyway. pic.twitter.com/G9Tji7h6LD — M.A. Bergman (@John_LeTour) September 8, 2023

I like the one Martin Short called Jimmy Fallon phony to his face. pic.twitter.com/v5qp2it8Xd — M.A. Bergman (@John_LeTour) September 7, 2023

Assorted other media appearances.

Martin Short presenting at the 1999 Emmy Awards with the Tony he won months before is one of the funniest awards show moments ever pic.twitter.com/ksDllmFmLW — Ryan Aguirre (@aguirreryan) September 9, 2023

we don’t talk enough about martin short as larry david as linus in a charlie brown christmas https://t.co/wP3f95MxHL pic.twitter.com/UfJiG2SKvW — levi teitel (@lateitel) September 8, 2023

Martin Short is trending for the best reasons: lots of online love for him. So let me add this: he was in our newsroom for an interview and I asked him to meet Shane Foxman. Impromptu, one-take, GOLD! https://t.co/4oUTS6P1b3 via @YouTube — Ian Hanomansing (@ianhanomansing) September 8, 2023

Uncle Jack might by the best one off character on Arrested Development. Martin Short is a legend, top 5 funniest person to be put in front of a camera. pic.twitter.com/dbESbcj4Ox — It’s Keaton! (@EvilKeaton) September 8, 2023

There are dolts on this Earth who do not think Martin Short is funny? I literally quote this specific sketch he did in his 1989 "Goes Hollywood" Special from a fake documentary about an old time Hollywood star Dale O'Day all the time. This is so well observed and executed. pic.twitter.com/CKrLfdkfqg — Ken Reid (@KennethWReid) September 8, 2023

Martin Short has always been a great actor, but I really knew he had the chops when I saw him in this episode of 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit'. His performance sent chills down my spine. pic.twitter.com/RZ8is76DJu — Sha Hartley (@shahartley) September 9, 2023

They shared fun stories.

Martin Short on first meeting Steve Martin: ‘I walked into his house and it was so beautiful. There were Picassos and Hoppers on the wall & I said to him ‘how did you get that rich because I’ve seen your work?’ pic.twitter.com/QwSjyDeBay — Tom Reagan’s Hat (@RufusTSuperfly) September 8, 2023

Since everybody's talking about Martin Short, his story of meeting George Harrison is one of my faves. pic.twitter.com/rd5QtfTPHn — ramblin' rose 🍂 (@beatleboot) September 9, 2023

Interviews with him.

Sharing this exchange from Martin Short's 2018 Vulture interview for absolutely no reason whatsoever. pic.twitter.com/nzw830TCQ1 — Christopher Smets (@CWSmets) September 8, 2023

Be like Nicolas Cage, and give Martin Short the respect he deserves https://t.co/f1ChzIYW4N — Music Box Theatre (@musicboxtheatre) September 8, 2023

They made jokes at the article’s expense.

After all the Martin Short noise today, I have asked the New Yorker to hold my essay "Fuck Angela Lansbury and the Horse She Rode In On" while I refine it. — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) September 9, 2023

Guy really blew the lid off of the whole Martin Short story, didn't he? — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) September 8, 2023

Others simply praised Martin Short.

Martin Short is a comedic genius. End o story. — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) September 9, 2023

You know you’ve made a dent in the world when social media is clogged with your work for hours and hours and hours. Hopefully Martin Short feels the opposite of hated right now.