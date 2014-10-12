Marvel And Netflix Finally Revealed ‘Daredevil’ At New York Comic-Con

We finally got our first real look at what to expect from Marvel and Netflix’s Daredevil at New York Comic-Con. Not only was the cast in attendance, with a very Kingpin looking Vincent D’Onofrio on the panel, but we also got a look at Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock and in an early costume for Daredevil.
The panel premiered a few clips revolving around the multiple characters in the show, including the reveal of Rosario Dawson’s Claire Temple tended to a wounded Cox in costume. Other clips feature Deborah Ann Woll’s Karen Page under attack in her apartment before Daredevil comes to the rescue, Wilson Fisk perusing some fine art, and Matt Murdock having lunch with Foggy Nelson played by Elden Henson.
The costume is probably the biggest reveal from the show, an early version that’s promised to change as the show continues. And that makes sense since they’re touting this as one big 13-hour movie.
The idea behind this ninja looking costume is coming from two places at least. One is officially the Frank Miller/John Romita Jr. work from The Man Without Fear mini-series and the other has to be the costume from The Trial of The Incredible Hulk:
Only one of those is an official influence mentioned on Marvel’s site, but there almost has to be a nod to the Hulk there. Has to be. It’s too good to pass up (the nod, not the television movie).
The other big news from the panel is that the later Netflix/Marvel productions haven’t been cast yet. So any rumors we’ve heard about Luke Cage and Jessica Jones at this point are just rumors. Rumors are so much fun, aren’t they?
This whole preview gives me hope that we might actually get a proper Daredevil adaptation, which is nice. The Ben Affleck movie has never been the worst thing in my eyes, but it certainly was below expectations. With DC Comics sort of owning the TV superhero market at the moment, it’ll be nice to see a good attempt from the other side of the coin. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is much better this season, but I don’t look at it the same way one might look at Arrow or The Flash. What do you think?
(Via Slash Film / The Hollywood Reporter / Mashable / Variety / Deadline)
Nice
It’s not yellow and it’s not a motorcycle suit. That’s a win.
Hey, I always liked the yellow one. It was odd and wouldn’t work in a movie, but I liked it. Better than that 90s one with the black armor.
The yellow one could have worked if the series was set in the 70’s, IMO.
The first thing I thought when I saw that still was “Is this an outtake from that godawful TV movie?”
To me this makes sense. The dude is blind. He shouldn’t care what he looks like as long as it conceals him.
If this is anything in tone like the Frank Miller and/or Brian Bendis runs, this will be a badass series. I always thought Daredevil would work way better as a tv series as opposed to a movie.
I think the suit is meant as an early version of his costume, like in Spider-Man where he started out in a sweat shirt and a ski mask.
The costume’s a disappointment. Although, with the shout-out to the Hulk. I wouldn’t be surprised if there was some reference to She-Hulk in the series, even if it is just a name-drop like Dr. Strange in ‘The Winter Soldier’. Jen Walters is an ADA in New York City, so it makes perfect sense for her and Matt Murdock to cross paths at some point.
I’ve been saying since she was announced that Rosario Dawson was portraying Night Nurse, and while Claire Temple has never gone by that moniker her character was described as a “nurse who works at night,” so it’s close. It’s enough to feel vindicated after debating with people who were certain she was either Elektra or Echo.
Meanwhile, Marvel’s since announced a few new cast members: 1) Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Marianna (presumably based on Vanessa Fisk) 2) Vondie Curtis-Hall as Ben Urich (Joe Pantoliano’s character in the 2003 movie), and 3) Bob Gunton as Leland Owlsley (better known in the comics as the supervillain The Owl).
From what I read about this on IGN, I got the impression that the costume wasn’t going to be the final costume, the quote from the scene they saw was that it was a work in progress.
That’s what I’m hoping for. Like it’s that suit Bruce Wayne wears in Batman Begins before he hooks up with Lucius Fox. But the fact that costume is now a significant part of the movie’s promotion makes me think this is going to be the costume for most if not all of the series.
Anyone know is Elektra and Bullseye will be showing up?
As of now, they are not. I suspect Marvel’s holding them back for a second season or potential movie, as well as to diminish comparisons to the 2003 movie.
Then again, they might be in it, and Marvel just hasn’t told us yet.
don’t know, don’t care
This is absolutely correct. This is what the Affleck version didn’t get: Daredevil is a ninja, not a superhero.
he kinda looks like iron fist but all black. i hope THAT costume doesn’t suck what with all the green/white and yellow
Oh hell no. I want to see that 70’s kung fu with the big ‘ol dragon in the middle, the open chest, the popped-collar… K’un-Lun baby.
i actually hope they pull from the current run. Marvel isn’t great at going dark and it doesn’t have to be
I like the costume, but those red sunglasses are incredibly fruity.
Let’s replace fruity with goofy and it’ll seem less bigoted. Then I’ll agree.
I actually liked the Hulk tv movies with Thor and Daredevil
They’re fun and I still like them, but it’s goofy fun compared to what we’re seeing now.