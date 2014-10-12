Marvel And Netflix Finally Revealed ‘Daredevil’ At New York Comic-Con

Getty Image

We finally got our first real look at what to expect from Marvel and Netflix’s Daredevil at New York Comic-Con. Not only was the cast in attendance, with a very Kingpin looking Vincent D’Onofrio on the panel, but we also got a look at Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock and in an early costume for Daredevil.

The panel premiered a few clips revolving around the multiple characters in the show, including the reveal of Rosario Dawson’s Claire Temple tended to a wounded Cox in costume. Other clips feature Deborah Ann Woll’s Karen Page under attack in her apartment before Daredevil comes to the rescue, Wilson Fisk perusing some fine art, and Matt Murdock having lunch with Foggy Nelson played by Elden Henson.

The costume is probably the biggest reveal from the show, an early version that’s promised to change as the show continues. And that makes sense since they’re touting this as one big 13-hour movie.

The idea behind this ninja looking costume is coming from two places at least. One is officially the Frank Miller/John Romita Jr. work from The Man Without Fear mini-series and the other has to be the costume from The Trial of The Incredible Hulk:

Only one of those is an official influence mentioned on Marvel’s site, but there almost has to be a nod to the Hulk there. Has to be. It’s too good to pass up (the nod, not the television movie).

The other big news from the panel is that the later Netflix/Marvel productions haven’t been cast yet. So any rumors we’ve heard about Luke Cage and Jessica Jones at this point are just rumors. Rumors are so much fun, aren’t they?

This whole preview gives me hope that we might actually get a proper Daredevil adaptation, which is nice. The Ben Affleck movie has never been the worst thing in my eyes, but it certainly was below expectations. With DC Comics sort of owning the TV superhero market at the moment, it’ll be nice to see a good attempt from the other side of the coin. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is much better this season, but I don’t look at it the same way one might look at Arrow or The Flash. What do you think?

