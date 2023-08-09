The world has likely seen the last of the Succession universe (unless it hasn’t), but that’s okay: Some of those who helped make it happen have other things on the pike. Jon Brown, who as one of the show’s writers and executive producers won two Emmys, is one of the masterminds behind a newly announced show that seeks to take on the biggest genre in Hollywood.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, HBO has greenlit The Franchise, which seeks to lampoon Marvel and the DCEU by portraying the behind-the-scenes turmoil of a struggling superhero movie.

Here’s the official description:

“The crew of an unloved franchise movie fight for their place in a savage and unruly cinematic universe. The Franchise shines a light on the secret chaos inside the world of superhero moviemaking, to ask the question — how exactly does the cinematic sausage get made? Because every f*ck-up has an origin story.”

Joining Brown, whose other credits include Veep and Peep Show, are his fellow Veep maven Armando Iannucci and Syfall’s Sam Mendes. The show is set to star Yesterday‘s Himesh Patel and You’re the Worst’s Aya Cash, as well as Jessica Hynes, Billy Magnussen, Lolly Adefope, Darren Goldstein, Isaac Powell, Richard E. Grant, and Daniel Brühl.

Superhero movies have all but dominated Hollywood ever since the original Iron Man in 2008. In the last couple years, though, they haven’t been the sure thing they for a long time were. The last year alone has seen low box office numbers for Black Adam, Shazam: Fury of the Gods, and The Flash, which Warner Bros. Discovery was so confident would be a smash that they forgave the antics of star Ezra Miller, all while cancelling other films that were almost completed.

