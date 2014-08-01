Marvel Has Trademarked A Very Special Character For A TV Or Film Appearance In The Near Future

I think if we can have a talking Raccoon, a giant tree man, and a guy who hangs out with ants coming to the big screen for Marvel, it’s time we start to look towards some of the odder corners of their history for some fresh characters. That’s where Squirrel Girl comes in, the latest name to be thrown around via trademark by Marvel for future use in their massive movie initiative.
If you aren’t familiar with this fan favorite, you might want to head over to Wikipedia for a refresher. Most know that she’s a member of the Great Lakes Avengers and quite the formidable opponent, but there’s more to explore there. From Bleeding Cool:
Created by Spider-Man co-creator, Steve Ditko, she has becme a fan favourite of later after being championed by Dan Slott – and then kidnapped by Brian Bendis as an ex-lover of Wolverine, and superpowered babysitter for Luke Cage and Jessica Jones.
Word is she’ll be popping up in one of Marvel’s television properties, either with Jessica Jones on Netflix or Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. according to who you believe. I’d like to believe it’s all a bad dream and forget it ever happened.
This is the character that took my favorite villain, Doctor Doom, and made him a laughing stock. On top of that, she’s defeated Deadpool, Wolverine and even Thanos. The latter is possibly trouble for the future Avengers movies if that’s what is in store. Could this be that other mystery female lead in Age of Ultron? Is this what we have to look forward to?
All the excitement I had from Comic-Con just died. I’m going to go drink and watch The Leftovers on repeat.
(Via Bleeding Cool / The AV Club)
There is so much potential here. She can be like Deadpool’s polar opposite. Lots of funny jokes could be done here. A new disney princess? Okay! A funny webseries? Okay! A videogame? Sure why not. Its like a funny in joke that we all can enjoy.
It’s been confirmed that it was not Doctor Doom but a Doombot that she defeated. Same thing for Thanos.
A clone for Thanos! After the fact, of course. God knows they can’t let that stuff happen for “real” in the stories.
Need proof that she defeated a Doombot and not the real Doom. Wiki does cite the issue that revealed Thanos may have been a clone, but the memory came from a clone and adds ambiguity.
Not according to Uatu.
I’m sure that people didn’t think Rocket Raccoon would work. AND HE DOES . HE DOES.
he is awesome and he isn’t even the one dimensional caricature that i though he would be
YFW Squirrel Girls gets a solo movie before Wonder Woman
Step it up DC!
Yeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeees!
That’s cold blooded, teasing Deadpool like that,man.
It’s the emotions of wanting it badly. Deadpool will happen, it has to with all this attention it is getting. But common sense would tell you that Marvel wouldn’t be trademarking Deadpool because they don’t own the rights to him on film and television.
One day though…
Next stop NEXTWAVE!
This gives me hope for a set of new universe media!
Fuck that rodent cunt. I now assume you are all furries.
Yessss… the butthurt is strong with this one!
FUCK YEAH KEELE UNIVERSITY’S OWN MOTHERFUCKIN SUPERHERO, YEAH! (I go to Keele University and everyone and I do mean everyone is Squirrel Girl. The men, the women, the dogs, the BILLIONS of Squirrels, the trees, everything.
Deadpool trying to force super hero registration on the already registered GLA might be one of my favorite parts of the whole Civil War event.
To those hatin’ Squirrel Girl: U MAD?
I do wonder if she is one of those characters Marvel and Fox both own. She is a mutant but, like Quicksilver and Scarlet Witch, she is more associated outside of the X-Men corner (GLA, New Avengers). And, to be honest, I can see her more as a star of a feature-length Disney animated movie than in any of the live-action stuff.
If this means a GLA movie then I’m all for it.