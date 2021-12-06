In a surprising move from the notoriously tight-lipped Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige has officially confirmed that Charlie Cox will return to the MCU as Daredevil. Cox brought Matt Murdock for the now aborted Netflix series of Marvel shows, and the cancellation of those shows left a huge question mark about what would Marvel would do with those characters. Everything was on the table from bringing them back to Disney+ to doing a full-on reboot. Well, in the case of Daredevil, we now know Marvel’s plans and just in time for the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which surely, isn’t a a coincidence.

Here’s what Feige told CinemaBlend, which set Marvel fans buzzing with excitement when the news hit late Sunday night:

If you were to see Daredevil in upcoming things, Charlie Cox, yes, would be the actor playing Daredevil. Where we see that, how we see that, when we see that, remains to be seen.

While Feige doesn’t specifically confirm that Cox will be appear in No Way Home, it has been a long gestating rumor bolstered by alleged sightings of the actors on set. (Heck, Kevin Smith was talking about all the way back in March of 2020.) More importantly, Cox’s performance on the Daredevil series was easily one of the highlights of the Netflix shows, and fans are absolutely stoked that his version of ol’ hornhead is finally getting a chance to run wild in the MCU.

I’m not surprised Charlie Cox is back as Daredevil but I am very surprised Kevin Feige said anything about Charlie Cox returning as Daredevil and that it is out there now. — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) December 6, 2021

Charlie Cox Daredevil HE BACK!!!!! pic.twitter.com/rhxLcMPR9I — EternalsTalks (@EternalsTalkss) December 6, 2021

The timing to officially confirm Charlie Cox’s Daredevil is back is quite convenient with No Way Home just around the corner. Nice one Kevin Feige pic.twitter.com/H0aW1HPism — Aniq (@aniqrahman) December 6, 2021

You know why I love Charlie Cox? Dude fucking works his ass off. Not to name names but there are multiple other actors in Marvel projects who just show up or complain about their opportunity. Charlie? No. My guy is humble, grateful and has earned his place in this universe. https://t.co/q1wIDgWWkn — Stephen Ford (@StephenSeanFord) December 6, 2021

There was really no way they weren't getting Charlie Cox back tbh. The impact of the Daredevil show as whole was massive and it's still one of the best pieces of comic book media to exist. They were NOT letting that go. pic.twitter.com/BJz6ruCdAr — Javi (@FearedXCrusader) December 6, 2021

Just so you all know how serious this news is, Charlie Cox turned down multiple roles in numerous films and TV shows because he was expecting a season 4 to start filming. This is such a monumental win for Charlie Cox and he deserves it and so much more pic.twitter.com/RmNTeQ9fgl — That REDACTED Guy #NWH (@REDACTEDSpider) December 6, 2021

CHARLIE COX IS FUCKING BACK AS DAREDEVIL!!!! I MISSED YOU MATT MURDOCK pic.twitter.com/t9iEvmMr9w — Okiro (@TheFirstOkiro) December 6, 2021

Of course, fans are now asking for the other Netflix characters to return, particularly Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones and Jon Bernthal as The Punisher.

ok feige thank you for charlie cox. gimme krysten ritter as jessica jones next. pic.twitter.com/ufWMEbG2tM — rezi (@ROMCOMMlE) December 6, 2021

If Charlie Cox is back then I am pretty sure they may also come back too !!! pic.twitter.com/LbbEH62FaF — EMPEROR BOSS (@GodEmperorBoss) December 6, 2021

Just give me Krysten Ritter back as Jessica Jones and I'll be happy. pic.twitter.com/860id6j2hI — Jayson Koos (@Jay12678) December 6, 2021

In the more immediate future, Cox’s returning as Daredevil will only further support theories that Vincent D’Onofrio is also returning to the MCU and could already be making his presence felt in Hawkeye on Disney+ as the mysterious “uncle” to Alaqua Cox’s Maya Lopez.

