Daredevil Netflix
Netflix
Movies

‘Daredevil’ Fans Couldn’t Be More Thrilled After Kevin Feige Confirmed Charlie Cox’s Return

by: Twitter

In a surprising move from the notoriously tight-lipped Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige has officially confirmed that Charlie Cox will return to the MCU as Daredevil. Cox brought Matt Murdock for the now aborted Netflix series of Marvel shows, and the cancellation of those shows left a huge question mark about what would Marvel would do with those characters. Everything was on the table from bringing them back to Disney+ to doing a full-on reboot. Well, in the case of Daredevil, we now know Marvel’s plans and just in time for the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which surely, isn’t a a coincidence.

Here’s what Feige told CinemaBlend, which set Marvel fans buzzing with excitement when the news hit late Sunday night:

If you were to see Daredevil in upcoming things, Charlie Cox, yes, would be the actor playing Daredevil. Where we see that, how we see that, when we see that, remains to be seen.

While Feige doesn’t specifically confirm that Cox will be appear in No Way Home, it has been a long gestating rumor bolstered by alleged sightings of the actors on set. (Heck, Kevin Smith was talking about all the way back in March of 2020.) More importantly, Cox’s performance on the Daredevil series was easily one of the highlights of the Netflix shows, and fans are absolutely stoked that his version of ol’ hornhead is finally getting a chance to run wild in the MCU.

Of course, fans are now asking for the other Netflix characters to return, particularly Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones and Jon Bernthal as The Punisher.

In the more immediate future, Cox’s returning as Daredevil will only further support theories that Vincent D’Onofrio is also returning to the MCU and could already be making his presence felt in Hawkeye on Disney+ as the mysterious “uncle” to Alaqua Cox’s Maya Lopez.

(Via CinemaBlend)

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best Indie Albums Of 2021
by: Twitter
All The New Albums Coming Out In December 2021
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by:
×