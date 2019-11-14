Marvel Studios

The Disney+ Launch Has Inspired Comic Book Fans To Concoct Wild ‘Marvel Plus’ Mashups

Disney+’s launch earlier this week brought us an avalanche of existing movies and TV shows, along with a handful of originals so far (including the secret-bearing The Mandalorian) from the five-prong programming oeuvre of Disney, Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar, and National Geographic offerings. People have been overwhelmed by the sheer quantity of choices available, and the Disney+ servers have responded in kind.

The overall fanbase certainly qualifies as a rabid one, and that’s led people to draw inspiration from their binging endeavors. The library will be Marvel heavy once the MCU shows start rolling out (in addition to the movies already sitting on the platform for the taking). Yet would happen if Disney+ formally rebranded as Marvel+? Well then, we’d simply have to enter crossoverland. Enter comic book writer Gail Simone (Birds of Prey, Deadpool, Wonder Woman, and Secret Six), who kickstarted a #MarvelPlus hashtag with several of her own ideas.

This led to a downpour of entertaining ideas, including The Suite Life of Drax and Loki, Bruce Bannah Montana, Goose at The Cat From Outer Space, (my personal favorite) Buck Tales, Captain Roger’s Neighborhood, and more.

Oh, and here’s your new incarnation of The Avengers. What a wonderful streaming world we live in!

Topics: #Disney, #Marvel

