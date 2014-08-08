Marvel’s ‘Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ Has Finally Cast Skye’s Father

The first season of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. went out with a bang and finally delivered on some of the fun and excitement that we experienced in Thor: The Dark World and Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Of course, it also left several questions up in the air, including but not limited to: “Hey, what’s the deal with Skye’s parents? Why did they leave her behind in the first place and why do they suddenly want her back now? Are they mutants? Is she a mutant? Are they aliens? Are they halfsies like so-and-so from you-know-what?” Okay, I’ll stop now before I descend too far down the rabbit hole.

Basically, we know that when the new season starts on September 23, Phil Coulson has plenty of work to do and that may or may not involve keeping Skye (Chloe Bennet) safe from her parents, one of whom seemed to be dripping with goo in that brief shot from the finale. Was that mysterious figure Skye’s father? If so, we now know which pretty good actor will be playing him…

Getty Image

According to TV Line, Kyle MacLachlan will play the recurring character that will help shed some light on why she’s so special and was worth saving from death. After all, even Stan Lee thinks she’s pretty great.