Marvel’s ‘Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ Has Finally Cast Skye’s Father

The first season of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. went out with a bang and finally delivered on some of the fun and excitement that we experienced in Thor: The Dark World and Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Of course, it also left several questions up in the air, including but not limited to: “Hey, what’s the deal with Skye’s parents? Why did they leave her behind in the first place and why do they suddenly want her back now? Are they mutants? Is she a mutant? Are they aliens? Are they halfsies like so-and-so from you-know-what?” Okay, I’ll stop now before I descend too far down the rabbit hole.
Basically, we know that when the new season starts on September 23, Phil Coulson has plenty of work to do and that may or may not involve keeping Skye (Chloe Bennet) safe from her parents, one of whom seemed to be dripping with goo in that brief shot from the finale. Was that mysterious figure Skye’s father? If so, we now know which pretty good actor will be playing him…
According to TV Line, Kyle MacLachlan will play the recurring character that will help shed some light on why she’s so special and was worth saving from death. After all, even Stan Lee thinks she’s pretty great.
SPOILER ALERT.
It was actually really good one the Winter Soldier ending gave it a new direction.
@KSChris … I’ve heard that. I gave up after episode 3. It’s kind of a shame that a movie has to give a TV show a new direction in order for it to be considered ‘good.’ Maybe I should give it another shot.
Count me among those 12 angry men.
I gave up early but came back after WS. It really did rebound decently.
Not the greatest thing, but worth watching again.
It just made it completely obvious that they should never have launched the show in the fall. It should’ve been a midseason replacement. Instead, they spun their wheels for 6 months waiting for the WS reveal.
I’m glad I stuck with it after the mostly shitty first half of the season. Seems like Marvel / Disney has figured out that they can’t jam every single super hero or villain into their movies, so maybe open up the pipeline so this show (and the upcoming netflix ones) can bring in some characters that aren’t completely D-List.
I know, it’s like Joss Whedon doesn’t have a well established history of needing at least a season for every non-Firefly show to find it’s legs.
Oh wait, he has exactly that reputation. Everyone should have been prepared for a messy first season.
Joss Whedon has zero to do with this show beyond the first episode.
One should base all opinions on limited knowledge because if one doesn’t make the smart-ass internet posts, then who will? I think Confucius said that.
I’m pretty sure Jeph Loeb has flat out said before that they had no clue what they wanted this show to be when they started filming. Which is just insane to me. That’s like… literally the first thing you plot out when you pitch a show.
Skye’s father is Muab’dib? LONG LIVE THE FIGHTERS!!!
So then which inhuman is he then? Or is her Chinese wife the inhuman?
He could be an Eternal or one of the few mostly normal looking deviants.
I was thinking Karnak would be the father but not so much now
AGENT COOPER!
I could always go for some more non-Portlandia Kyle MacLachlan.
It’s a shame that Bennett’s easily the worst part of the show.
If they’d keep the focus on Coulson, May and Evil Ward it’d be great.
she is not the face of a hacker. that’s what frustrates me the most.
Guest Director: David Lynch emminent!!!!!
