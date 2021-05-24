All it takes is one watch of the Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. trailer to understand why we aren’t seeing the big-headed villain make his big MCU debut: M.O.D.O.K. is weird, and unfortunately, the MCU historically shies away from embracing “weird” in their villains. Funnily enough though, the trailer barely scratches the surface of how strange the Hulu series is. Sure, the comedy, violence, stop-motion animation, and wacky hi-jinks do a lot of the heavy lifting there, but the series also features several obscure villains many might not have heard of. For those longing to know a bit more about Melter or Fin Fang Foom, we’ve got you covered.

1. Armadillo

Like most villains, Armadillo was drawn to a life of evil-doing through desperation. Antonio Rodriguez, aka Armadillo, was your average Texas man living a quiet life alongside his wife when she was suddenly stricken with a crippling and unknown disease. After every scientist he turned to proved unable to help them, he turned to a criminal scientist, Dr. Karlin Malus. Malus agreed to cure Rodriguez’ wife if he agreed to be his test subject for an indefinite period of time. Naturally, he agreed, and thus Armadillo was born. In Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K., Armadillo is one of the villains who joins up with M.O.D.O.K. in episode 4. We also see him arguing with his ex-wife, which is actually canon! Turns out that after all that, she still decided not to stick around.

2. Poundcakes

Poundcakes, real named Marian Pouncy, is a former female wrestler and one-fourth of the all-female wrestling team Grapplers. After rising frustrations due to being consistently paid less than her male, wrestling counterparts, Poundcakes the rest of the Grapplers (Letha, Screaming Mimi, and Titania) decided they were done playing nice. The team took up infamous oil company Roxxon on their offer of outfitting them in prize-winning gear if they agree to a life of crime, and thus a small team of villains was born. In Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K., Poundcakes is also one of the five members of M.O.D.O.K.’s heist gang in episode 4.