Mathew Knowles, music manager and father of Beyoncé and Solange, is venturing into television. Variety is reporting that his 2017 memoir Racism From The Eyes Of A Child, will be adapted into both a feature film and limited series.

The show and film will arrive by way of a partnership between Knowles and Say Unkel Entertainment. According to Variety, the film will cover the first half of the book, detailing Knowles’ childhood in Alabama in the early ’60s. During this time, the race riots took place in Alabama, and Knowles was one of six black students at an all-white school. In the book, Knowles details his participation in peaceful protests, and recalls being burnt with a cattle prod, as well as getting arrested four times in one day.

The book also covers Knowles and his admiration for key figures like Martin Luther King Jr., Albert Turner, and Ralph Abernathy. Knowles also details his father and his mother, the latter of whom was a classmate of Coretta Scott King.

“These are the men who made me proud and women who taught me to fight back,” Knowles said.

In Beyoncé’s Renaissance documentary, Bey also shares brief anecdotes about her father’s Alabama upbringing, which was also noted on her 2016 single, “Formation.”