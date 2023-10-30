The tributes continue to roll in for Matthew Perry, the Friends star who died this weekend at 54 years old.

Gwyneth Paltrow fondly recalled the “magical summer” before their breakout roles. “I met Matthew Perry in 1993 at the Williamstown Theater Festival in Massachusetts. We were both there for most of the summer doing plays. He was so funny and so sweet and so much fun to be with. We drove out to swim in creeks, had beers in the local college bar, kissed in a field of long grass. It was a magical summer,” she wrote. Paltrow added, “We stayed friends for a while until we drifted apart, but I was always happy to see him when I did.”

Friends creators David Crane and Martha Kauffman called Perry a “brilliant talent. It’s a cliche to say that an actor makes a role their own, but in Matthew’s case, there are no truer words. From the day we first heard him embody the role of Chandler Bing, there was no one else for us.”

Max, the streaming home of Friends, also added a tribute card to Perry at the start of each season of the beloved sitcom. It reads, “In memory of Matthew Perry 1969-2023.”