Maury Povich Is Being Sued By A Distraught Prison Dad Who Saw His Daughter On TV

Maury be gettin’ sued, y’all! After years and years of televised paternity tests and lie detector tests (since at some point they stopped doing those episodes where you had to pick out the transsexuals from a group of models), one mad dad is finally fighting back. Florida inmate Alan B. Griffin, a convicted felon guilty of sexual battery and attempted murder, is seeking damages from the distress of seeing his ex-wife Sherilitra Nash and 7-year-old daughter Lanique appear on a 2010 episode of Maury which somehow involved himself being in jail as the topic.

In a handwritten document, Griffin says that he experienced “emotional shock, grief, shame and embarrassment” from seeing his daughter exploited on the episode, which led to suicidal thoughts, a 72-hour mental health hold and subsequent year of psychiatric counseling. I still feel like I need to know more about this episode was about, exactly, before I can pick a side here. But more importantly, where is this corrections center where inmates get to sit around and watch Maury all day? What is this magical, Maury-watching spa?

Anyway, Griffin in claiming mental suffering and emotional distress, and is looking for a windfall to the tune of $100,000 each from Povich himself, his production company, and NBC. That’s $300,00 total. Jennifer Lawrence, I’ll let you take us out on this one, for the last time this year:

(Via TMZ)